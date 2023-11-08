Elsewhere on the line-up are Royal Blood, Bad Omens, The OffSpring and Machine Head. There have been over 80 bands confirmed to be part of the line-up for next year's festival.

Download's Andy Copping said of the 2024 festival (as per BBC News): "This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of Queens Of The Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, as well as the mighty Avenged Sevenfold and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download Festival memorable.

"I can't wait to join the fans there - it is our home. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can't wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all."

"We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time," Sevenfold's Synyster Gates said.

"As they say, the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun."

Posting the news on their X, formerly known as Twitter account, Queens Of The Stone Age wrote: "UK. We'll see you at @DownloadFest 2024!"

Download 2024 will be taking place from 14th to 16th June at Donington Park. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 9th November at 9pm.

Download 2023 saw Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon headline the show, with two performances from Metallica, with the festival celebrating its 20th anniversary.

