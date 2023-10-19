Hackney Diamonds will feature 12 songs, all of which have been co-written by Jagger and Richards.

Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder feature on a gospel song titled Sweet Sounds of Heaven, while Paul McCartney plays bass for rock hit Bite My Head Off.

And it look like fans might not have to wait another 18 years for the release of more Stones music to be released.

Talking in an interview with NME, Ronnie Woods said: “We’ve got (things) up our sleeve for, you know, more music to come because we cut about 23 songs and we only picked the first 12.

“I don’t think it will be that long (for new music again).”

With the release of Hackney Diamonds on the horizon, now's your chance to revisit the band's discography, which has spanned more than six decades and includes numerous studio albums, compilation albums and live albums.

The Rolling Stones albums in order

The Rolling Stones.

Here's a list of The Rolling Stones' albums by order of release:

The Rolling Stones (1964)

The Rolling Stones No 2 (1965)

Out of Our Heads (1965)

Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) (1966)

Aftermath (1966)

Got Live If You Want It! (1966)

Between the Buttons (1967)

Flowers (1967)

Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

Beggars Banquet (1968)

Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (1969)

Let It Bleed (1969)

Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! The Rolling Stones in Concert (1970)

Stone Age (1971)

Sticky Fingers (1971)

Gimme Shelter (1971)

Hot Rocks 1964 – 1971 (1972)

Milestones (1972)

Exile on Main St (1972)

Rock ‘n’ Rolling Stones (1972)

More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) (1972)

Goats Head Soup (1973)

No Stone Unturned (1973)

It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (1974)

Metamorphosis (1975)

Made in the Shade(1975)

Rolled Gold: The Very Best of the Rolling Stones (1975)

Black and Blue (1976)

Love You Live (1977)

Get Stoned (30 Greatest Hits) (1977)

Some Girls (1978)

Time Waits for No One: Anthology 1971 – 1977 (1979)

Emotional Rescue (1980)

Solid Rock (1980)

Slow Rollers (1981)

Sucking in the Seventies (1981)

Still Life (1982)

Story of the Stones (1982)

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones.

Undercover (1983)

Rewind (1971 – 1984) (1984)

Dirty Work (1986)

Singles Collection: The London Years (1989)

Steel Wheels (1989)

Flashpoint (1991)

Jump Back: The Best of the Rolling Stones (1993)

Voodoo Lounge (1994)

Stripped (1995)

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus (1996)

Bridges to Babylon (1997)

No Security (1998)

Forty Licks (2002)

Live Licks (2004)

A Bigger Bang (2005)

Rarities 1971 – 2003 (2005)

Shine a Light (2008)

GRRR! (2012)

Blue & Lonesome (2016)

On Air (2017)

Honk (2019)

El Mocambo 1977 (2022)

