But writing on Instagram, Eavis said that these rumours aren't accurate and told fans to expect more concrete news in 2024.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury," she wrote.

"We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it's still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue."

She added that the team behind the festival "love your enthusiasm and guesswork" but concluded that "more accurate news" will not be revealed until some time in the new year.

Last year, the festival was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John, while Yusuf / Cat Stevens performed in the legends slot – with the line-up attracting criticism due to the lack of women high on the bill.

Read more:

Eavis has already confirmed during an appearance on Sidetracked with Annie and Nick that next year's legend slot will be filled by a woman, while she also said that there had been due to be a female headliner last year before she pulled out.

She continued that she "always" tries to make the Glastonbury line-up "the most balanced, diverse bill", but admitted it can be hard at times because "there aren't enough headliners".

Meanwhile, she also teased that one of next year's headliners could have changed at the last minute, explaining: "Last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is incredible. Thank God we held the slot.'"

Glastonbury Festival 2024 will take place from 26th until 30th June 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.