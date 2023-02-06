This latest model boasts improved graphics, better battery life and a 100 per cent increase in recycled components used in its manufacturing. The star, however, is the S23’s camera – with a 200MP back-facing camera and a 12MP front-facing camera with HDR, every snap will look like a professional photo. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes an S Pen for you to take photos and write notes with.

Last week, the tech team at RadioTimes.com got the chance to see the unveiling of the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 .

Samsung is releasing the S23, alongside its big brothers the S23+ and S23 Ultra, on Friday 17th February - but all phones are available to pre-order now, with pre-orders running from Wednesday 1st February until Thursday 16th February.

The S23 series is being sold outright at a hefty £849, £1,049, and £1,249. So before you decide to shell out potential thousands, we’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals to help you find the best option for you.

Did you know that Samsung has also released four new Book3 devices? Take a look at our Samsung Galaxy Book3 release date page for the specs, features and all-important UK pre-order information.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals on offer when you pre-order today

Double your storage for free when you buy Samsung Galaxy S23

If you pre-order the S23 before 16th February, Samsung will double the phone’s storage for free. This means that you can currently pay the same price for a 256GB phone as you would a 128GB phone.

When the phone is officially released (and pre-order is over), the price of a 256GB phone will go up from £849 to £899, so at the moment, you would be saving £50 on higher storage.

Get up to £450 off Samsung Galaxy S23 when you trade in an old phone

You can get hundreds of pounds taken off the new S23 by trading in your old phone. The discount depends on the device you trade, with £450 being the maximum discount if you trade in the Galaxy S22 with 128GB.

Samsung allows you to trade in smartphones, tablets and smartwatches from a number of brands including Samsung, Google and OnePlus. Its trade-in calculator will help you figure out how much your device could get you.

Valid until 16th February 2023.

Get six months of Disney Plus when you buy Samsung Galaxy S23

Regardless of the date you order, all Samsung Galaxy S23s will come with six months of free Disney Plus. The usual cost of Disney Plus is £7.99 a month, so in the long run you would be saving £47.94.

This offer is valid until 31st January 2024.

For more ways to save on Disney Plus, take a look at our Disney Plus offers page.

Save up to £152 when you buy the new Galaxy S23 with a second Galaxy device

Samsung is offering a 10 per cent discount when you buy two Samsung devices. This means you could save up to £152 if you buy the Samsung S23+ alongside a Galaxy Watch5, for example. This offer valid until 28th March 2023.

Get £100 on top of the trade-in value of your old phone at Carphone Warehouse

From 1st February until 31st March 2023, you can claim an additional £100 on top of the trade-in value of your old smartphone. This offer is available at select retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Currys and Sky Mobile.

You can trade your old phone either online or in store. If you choose to trade in your phone in store, you get the price of the old phone plus an extra £100 discounted off the upfront costs of the S23. If you choose to make the swap online, you can submit your claim after buying the new device and receive it via BACS transfer or credit.

Get Netflix or BT Sport free when you buy at EE

With EE's contracts, the network offers a number of Inclusive Extras such as free Netflix and BT Sport. These apps usually cost £6.99 and £25 a month respectively, so this would be a massive saving on entertainment.

Get free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro when you buy at Mobiles.co.uk

Sign up for a monthly contract with Mobiles.co.uk and receive a free pair of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your new S23.

Worth £219, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro have 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and 360-degree surround sound to fully immerse you in the listening experience.

This deal is available when you sign up to pay £37 a month with an upfront cost of £159. It also covers a Vodafone SIM with unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB of data.

Pay from £31 a month when you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 at Sky Mobile

At Sky Mobile, you can choose to swap your phone every 12 or 24 months and end up paying less overall for your S23.

Currently, you can pay £31 a month with no upfront costs for a 36-month contract on the Galaxy S23. However, from 24 months onwards, you can swap your phone at no extra cost, meaning you would be paying £744 for two years with the S23.

You can also choose the 12-month swap option – pay £99 upfront and £54 a month, and you would be paying £747 if you swap after a year.

Pay from £38.99 a month when you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 with Tesco Clubcard

Tesco Mobile is offering deals for the new Samsung S23 when you buy with a Tesco Clubcard. For the standard S23, Clubcard holders will pay £46.99 a month for a 36-month contract with 100GB of data, as opposed to £51.49 a month for regular customers.

Clubcard customers also have the chance to turn their Clubcard points into vouchers to spend on their food shop, as well as money off their phone bill.

For more Samsung content, check out our Samsung offers page and Samsung QLED TV deals.