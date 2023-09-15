With all four smartphones including an improved Ultra Wideband chip, longer battery life, better camera quality, as well as feeling lighter than their predecessors, the price-tag is unsurprisingly hefty. The iPhone 15 is the most affordable model of the four, coming in at £799, the iPhone 15 costs £899, the iPhone 15 Pro begins at £999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive at £1,199.

But, luckily for you, the RadioTimes.com Technology team are on hand to help you purchase the iPhone 15 for less or with an additional freebie. Finding great deals is something of our speciality — just take a look at our monthly Disney Plus deals, Apple Music offers, and Audible offers pages — so you're in good hands. Let's get started.

For more information on the Apple 2023 event, take a look at the iPhone 15 UK availability, AirPods Pro (2nd gen) release date, Apple Watch 9 release date, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 release date pages.

Sponsored by Box.co.uk Win a free phone case worth £100 with the new iPhone 15 In the spirit of getting something extra when you purchase the new iPhone 15, Box.co.uk is offering Apple users the chance to win a phone case worth up to £100. The giveaway is running until Friday 22nd September, and to be eligible, all you must do is sign-up to receive alerts about the new iPhone 15. With the iPhone 15 starting at £799 and going up to £1,199, it certainly is an investment, so the chance to get something a little extra with it is welcome. Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £799 at Box.co.uk Box.co.uk

Best iPhone 15 deals at a glance:

Best iPhone 15 pre-order offers in the UK right now

Save up to £821 with Vodafone’s trade-in guarantee

iPhone 15 Pro via Apple. Apple

What's the deal: With a price-tag starting from £799, the new iPhone 15 is certainly an investment, but what if we told you that you could save up to £821 off any of the four iPhone 15 models — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max — at Vodafone? With Vodafone, you can trade-in an eligible Apple smartphone to save some pennies.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com team particularly like Vodafone's trade-in tool: a tool which offers you a guaranteed price before you send off your old smartphone. The trade-in tool ensures you're getting a price you're happy with.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £799 at Vodafone

Free named day delivery with John Lewis

What's the deal: Named day delivery at John Lewis usually costs £7.50, however, for the brand-new iPhone 15, it's completely free, saving you £7.50.

Why we chose it: John Lewis is offering free named day delivery from Friday 22nd September, which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the iPhone 15 at the earliest possible release date.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £799 at John Lewis

Save up to £786 with Vodafone's buy-back price guarantee

iPhone 15 via Apple Apple

What's the deal: When you buy the latest iPhone 15 smartphone today, you can save up to £786 when Vodafone buy it back next year, so you're able to treat yourself to the latest phone. With the buy-back price guarantee, Vodafone will buy it back next year for a locked-in price.

Why we chose it: If you're someone who likes to have the latest smartphone, this deal is for you. When the iPhone 14 was released last year, rumours of the iPhone 15 began circulating almost straight away, so with the pre-order launch of the iPhone 15 happening today (Friday 15th September), we're expecting iPhone 16 release date gossip imminently.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £799 at Vodafone

Get up to six months of an Extra with O2

What's the deal: When you pre-order the brand-new iPhone 15 through O2, you'll get the chance to choose an 'Extra' (an additional freebie); these Extras include six months of Apple Music, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Amazon Music, Audible, McAfee, or Cafeyn.

Why we chose it: With streaming services such as Disney Plus setting you back £7.99 per month and Apple Music costing anywhere from £4.99 to £16.99, six months for free is a brilliant offer.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £48 per month at O2

Recycle your old lightning cables with O2

iPhone 15 via Apple Apple

What's the deal: The brand-new iPhone 15s have USB-C charging ports instead of the former lightning cables. So, O2 is offering everyone the option to recycle their old cables — including lightning cables — at O2 stores nationwide.

Why we chose it: Although this next offer won't technically save you any money, it's a great deal for the environment; Virgin Media O2 research found that 48 per cent of Brits are hanging onto cables and wires which they don't need any more, with the average household hoarding four cables each. Apple is moving towards sustainability, too, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus being made from 100 per cent recycled cobalt with 75 per cent recycled aluminium.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £799 at O2

Get up to £950 off when you trade in your old phone at Three

What's the deal: With the ability to capture video in 4K, as well as two impressive cameras: an 8-megapixel Main camera with an f/1.6 aperture — a performance feature which means the iPhone 15 can better handle low light situations — and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture, it's no surprise the iPhone 15 is priced starting from £799. But what if we told you that you were able to secure £950 off?

At Three, you can save up to £950 off the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max when you trade-in selected iPhone models.

Why we chose it: If you're pre-ordering the brand-new iPhone 15, you probably won't have much use for your old iPhone anymore — so why not make some money from it?

Pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro from £46 per month at Three

Save up to £336 when you trade-in your old device at EE

iPhone 15 via Apple Apple

What's the deal: Mobile network EE is also offering money off when you trade-in your old device: up to £336 off to be precise.

Why we chose it: This money-off deal is available on all four iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 from £23 per month at EE

