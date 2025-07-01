Make sure to check out our Grow a Garden codes and Blue Lock Rivals codes too, but for now, let's take a look at all the currently active Dig codes in Roblox.

Full list of Dig codes for July 2025

Dig codes will typically give you rewards like crates, profile titles and vehicle attachments, and are completely free to use.

Here are all of the currently available Dig codes:

Active Dig codes

release – three basic crates

three basic crates evilcode – Evil Horns vehicle attachment

Evil Horns vehicle attachment plsdevshovel – Disappointment title

Expired Dig codes

There are currently no expired Dig codes

Since Dig is still such a new game, only releasing into early access on 1st July 2025, the initial codes provided by the developer haven't expired yet, so be sure to use them while you still can!

How to redeem codes in Dig

Redeeming your codes in Dig couldn't be simpler – all you need to do is follow these steps:

Open Dig in Roblox

Click on the shopping bag icon at the bottom of the screen to open the shop

Scroll to the bottom of the shop until you see a text box

Paste or type your chosen code into the box and hit Enter

Enjoy your rewards!

If your codes aren't working, check that you've entered the code in properly. If you've entered it in properly and it still isn't working, then it likely means that the code has expired – sorry!

