So, how many Switch 2 units has Nintendo sold? Read on for everything you need to know.

Nintendo Switch 2 sales numbers: How many units have been sold?

At the time of writing, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold more than 3.5 million units.

This impressive figure was clocked up in only four days, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever.

In comparison, the Nintendo Switch 1 only managed to sell 2.74 million units in its entire first month, according to IGN, while the Switch 2 is already around a quarter of the way to beating the Wii U's lifetime sales of 13.5 million units.

But more impressively than that, the Nintendo Switch 2 is officially also the fastest-selling home video game console of all time, as confirmed by Daniel Ahmad, director of research and insights at Niko Partners.

"For reference, it took the PS4 two weeks to sell 2.1m units and six weeks to sell 4.2m units. It took the PS5 seven weeks to sell through 4.4m units," he wrote on Twitter, now X, although he clarifies that the PS5's sales figures were likely dampened by supply constraints at launch and the fact it initially only launched in select markets.

Nevertheless, the Switch 2's launch marks a remarkable start to the console's lifetime.

The Switch 1 is currently the second highest-selling home console of all time, sitting on 152m units sold, and following this strong start, Nintendo will be hoping that its successor can replicate those numbers in the long run.

