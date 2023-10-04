Well today, they finally came. At the Made By Google event, the tech giant announced the official launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2, alongside their two new smartphones: The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

One year on from the first Pixel Watch, this new edition is promising to be an all-round improvement, with upgrades to function, design and durability. It's collaboration with Fitbit has led to an increase in biosensors and workout types for fitness fanatics, while smartwatch lovers will enjoy the extra safety features as well as the new range of digital watch faces and fashionable wrist straps.

Whatever you want from your smartwatch – even if that’s just telling the time – the new Google Pixel Watch 2 is here to provide. Here’s everything we know about this latest launch.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 was announced today (Wednesday, 4th October) at the Made By Google event.

The watch is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping next week.

Google Pixel Watch 2 UK price: How much is the Pixel Watch 2 going to cost?

The first Google Pixel Watch had an RRP of £339, or £379 for the Pixel Watch with 4G.

This latest version is no different; The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a starting price of £349 and comes with Wi-Fi or LTE capabilities. If you pre-order now you can also get six months of Fitbit Premium which will deliver a whole load of exercise insights and content.

Google Pixel Watch 2 design: What does the new smartwatch look like?

One of the biggest changes to the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the design. This watch comes with four new watch faces which are set to be exclusive to this second generation.

It also comes in new colours and has an all-new breathable sports strap.

Google Pixel Watch 2 features: What’s the difference between Pixel Watch 1 and 2?

Like with all technology upgrades, this newest device is designed to be smoother, faster and longer lasting than its predecessor. Plus, it’s got a whole new set of features to try.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is said to have an improved battery life of 24 hours on a single charge, plus it takes only 30 minutes to charge for 12 hours. This, combined with an improved durable cover glass and an improved IP68 rating, means you’re signing up for a much stronger, more durable accessory.

Google Pixel Watch 2 health features

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a multi-path heart rate sensor, originally used in Fitbit watches, which should be able to improve the accuracy of heart rate monitoring during exercise.

It has also adopted Fitbit’s stress monitoring system, which has in-built sensors designed to detect signs of stress and then present ways of reducing it. As with all smartwatches, the Pixel 2 has several pre-set workouts, but unlike its predecessor, its new coaching features will now remind you to start a workout when it senses one has begun or finished.

Google Pixel Watch 2 new safety feature

Another new feature is the “safety check.” If, after a pre-set time, the Pixel Watch 2 has detected no activity from you, it will prompt you to check in and confirm you’re alright, at which point you’ll have the option of sharing your location with a contact or getting in touch with emergency services. If however, you don’t respond, the watch will be able to share your information and location with emergency services all by itself.

How to pre-order the new Google Pixel Watch 2 in the UK

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available to pre-order from several UK retailers.

And if you want to buy the first Google Pixel watch there's plenty of deals going on right now:

