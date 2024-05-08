So this is a pretty big deal for fans of the series. It should hopefully introduce a new generation to the lore, too.

But what exactly do we know about the new game? Let's take a Homeworld 3 deep dive and look at the release date, pre-order details, and all we know about the gameplay and story.

We've been waiting over two decades for the next proper instalment, but we're very close to Homeworld 3's release.

Homeworld 3 will release on 13th May 2024. That's less than a week away, so get to replaying the first two and Deserts of Kharak quickly, if you haven't already!

Can I pre-order Homeworld 3?

You can indeed pre-order it!

Homeworld 3 is available to pre-purchase from Steam. You can buy all three bundles now.

The regular edition, the Fleet Command Edition and Deluxe Edition bundle are available for £49.99, £73.97 and £65.98 respectively.

Which consoles and platforms can play Homeworld 3?

At the time of writing, Homeworld 3 is set to be a PC exclusive.

While a multi-platform release would be nice, it's looking unlikely. The release is less than a month away and we've heard nothing about it.

If anything changes in the meantime, though, we'll be sure to let you know here!

Homeworld 3 gameplay and story details

While the previous two numbered releases were purely real-time-strategy, Homeworld 3 looks like it'll incorporate roguelike elements too.

You will be controlling multiple spacecrafts, and with them ambush your enemies or defend your fleet.

There will also be the elements to look out for. Asteroid fields are as much a hazard as your conscious foes.

The new multiplayer mode is where the roguelike part comes in. Here, you and a friend go on a "run" facing various enemies and challenges.

We don't know much about the story at the moment. But it's set 100 years after the second game (Deserts of Kharak was set way before the first game, so don't expect to see any characters from that one), and there's an ominous force called "The Anomaly" swallowing all the matter in the galaxy.

Is there a Homeworld 3 trailer?

There is indeed a Homeworld 3 trailer! It dropped at Gamescom last year. Check it out below:

