This set weighs in at 2,500 pieces, costing nearly £260 – a huge investment, we know, but worth it for the most devoted fans when you get a look at the details, including changing leaves, moveable features and four mini-figures of Link, Princess Zelda and more.

Following the announcement, Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series, said: "I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages."

Meanwhile, LEGO designer Wes Talbott added: "Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda series for a while, so we were delighted to work with Nintendo to create the Great Deku Tree in brick form."

More like this

So, if you're a fellow fan, here's everything you need to know about the set.

Pre-order LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree set for £259.99 at LEGO

LEGO lovers! Here's how to pre-order the new Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr set, plus the best LEGO deals for this month.

The Great Deku Tree is available for pre-order now (from Tuesday 28th May) and shipping will commence from 1st September.

LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree UK price

This set comes with a heft price tag: £259.99.

LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree set key features

LEGO Zelda tree set. LEGO

As the company's first ever Zelda set, the pressure was on to include as many key details and features as possible for loyal fans to enjoy. Thankfully, LEGO knows how to deliver.

This Great Deku set is a 2-in-1, based on the tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In the Ocarina of Time set, you get a lush green version of the tree, complete with Link's house, a young Link, and the Master Sword Pedestal.

Meanwhile, the Breath of the Wild version comes with pink blossoms and Princess Zelda and Link minifigures. Best of all, both sets are interactive - the tree's face can move, open and more.

Pre-order LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree set for £259.99 at LEGO

How many pieces are in the new LEGO Zelda set?

This set comes with a whopping 2,500 pieces – imagine how many details that will give you!

What age is the new LEGO Zelda set for?

Unfortunately for all you young Zelda fans, The Great Deku Tree set is suitable for those aged 18+.

Where to buy the LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree set in the UK

For now, the set is available exclusively at LEGO, but it will be likely be available at other retailers once general sale begins (from 1st September).

If you're not fancying paying nearly £260, we'd suggest waiting around for the Black Friday or Boxing Day sales, as this is when the set is most likely to be discounted.

Pre-order LEGO Zelda Great Deku Tree set for £259.99 at LEGO

Advertisement

Love Nintendo? Here are the best Nintendo Switch offers, plus the best Steam Deck deals.