While this isn't the best deal on the PlayStation 5 Slim we've ever seen — in February this year, you could buy the Ps5 Slim with £60 off for a limited time only — it matches the saving from Prime Day 2024; Very knocked £40 off the PS5 Slim disc and digital consoles.

The Technology team love the PS5 Slim as it's 30% smaller in volume and 18% smaller in weight than the traditional PS5, creating a more compact setup, but this doesn't mean it skimps on storage: the PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of storage, whereas the original PS5 has 825GB of onboard storage.

This £40 off deal is part of PlayStation's Summer Sale 2024. Let's find out more about the deals period, and how to get your hands on the PS5 Slim console.

What time does PlayStation Summer Sale 2024 start?

PlayStation

PlayStation's annual Summer Sale event is happening right now, having launched on Wednesday 17th July. Not all of the Summer Sale deals went live at the same time, however, as this £40 off the PlayStation 5 Slim console deal went live this morning (Tuesday 30th July) at the turn of midnight.

Although PlayStation often runs promotions on its consoles and games, the Summer Sale showcases some of the biggest savings.

However, like all great things, this Summer Sale deals period must come to an end.

When does PlayStation Summer Sale 2024 end?

This PS5 Slim console deal went live this morning (Tuesday 30th July) at the turn of midnight, and you don't have long to snap up this fantastic offer, deals hunters!

The PS5 Slim £40 off deal finishes at 23:59 on Wednesday 14th August. This is also when the wider PlayStation Summer Sale 2024 ends.

What is the PS5 Slim £40 off deal?

From today (Tuesday 30th July) until Wednesday 14th August, you can secure £40 off the PS5 Slim console in both the digital and disc editions.

The PS5 Slim disc edition will usually set you back £479.99, but until 14th August, there is a £40 (or 8%) saving, take the price to £439.99. Similarly, the PS5 Slim digital edition would usually cost £389.99, but currently has £40 (or 10%) off, taking it to £349.99.

This deal will also see you make the most of free shipping and free returns, too.

What other offers are available in PlayStation Summer Sale 2024?

Resident Evil 4. PlayStation

If you've decided to go ahead and secure £40 off the coveted PlayStation 5 Slim, you'll certainly need some games to play on it!

As well as the PS5 Slim console saving, the PlayStation Summer Sale also sees you save up to 60% on selected games (physical disc editions) when you buy directly from PlayStation.

These game deals include the likes of Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Tekken 8, and many more.

Save up to 60% off games at PlayStation

