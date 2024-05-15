The Technology team are something of deals experts. Whether we're sharing with you the best laptop deals, best UK TV deals, and best Nintendo Switch offers each month, or we're putting together offers pages for more timely releases, such as the best Google Pixel 8 deals, 20% off LG TVs, and telling you how to claim a free Samsung Galaxy S24, you can count on us to tell you how to secure a discount or a freebie with your next purchase.

After all, why pay full price for a device when you can secure something a little extra?

The Google Pixel 8a is currently on sale from £499. If you're not familiar with the new Google smartphone, you can read all about the affordable offering in our Google Pixel 8a release date page.

More like this

Have you heard the Samsung Music Frame release date has been announced? Check out this speaker-come-photo-frame today.

Best Google Pixel 8a deals, offers and bundles at a glance:

Best Google Pixel 8a deals in the UK right now

Google Pixel 8a in Aloe. Google Pixel 8a via Google

Save up to £636 when you trade-in the Google Pixel 7a at Vodafone

What's the deal: If you choose Vodafone as your mobile network provider, you can claim up to £636 off when you trade-in your old Google Pixel 7a. Sending in your old device for money off couldn't be easier at Vodafone. Simply use the trade-in tool in the My Vodafone app to get your quote and trade-in code, then choose your new smartphone and enter the trade-in code when prompted.

Why we chose it: We picked this deal because you can redeem your guaranteed trade-in value in three different ways: as a monthly saving on your Airtime Plan, as credit on your Vodafone account, or as a bank transfer.

Save up to £636 when you trade-in the Google Pixel 7a at Vodafone

Get £175 off in addition to the trade-in value at John Lewis

What's the deal: Yes, you read the above correctly. In addition to the trade-in value, you'll receive when you send an eligible device, you can also claim an additional £175 off and a Google Pixel 8a phone case for absolutely free.

Why we chose it: We chose this deal from John Lewis because it's so simple to claim. First, add the item to your basket, then click 'trade in device' to learn how much you'll earn for trading in your old device, and be sure to add the Google Pixel 8a phone case to your basket, too.

Next, click on the 'add promotional code' link at the payment stage, and enter the code 8ATRADECASE to claim your discount and free case. If you'd like to receive £175 off without a free case, use the code 8ATRADE instead.

Get £175 off in addition to the trade-in value at John Lewis

For even more savings, take a look at our Kindle deals, Audible deals and Disney Plus offers for this month.

Get a free Google Pixel 8a case at John Lewis

What's the deal: If you didn't want to trade in an old device but would still like a free case, John Lewis has a code for that, too. When purchasing the new Google Pixel 8a, use the code 8ACASE.

Why we chose it: Not everyone has an eligible smartphone to trade-in, but it shouldn't mean you have to miss out on great deals. Plus, the Google Pixel 8a phone case will protect your phone from any drops or knocks.

Get a free Google Pixel 8a case at John Lewis

Claim up to £336 when you trade-in your old device at EE

What's the deal: When you trade-in your eligible Google Pixel device (that's the Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 7a) and purchase the new Google Pixel 8a on a 25GB or above tariff, you can claim up to £336 off.

Simply enter the final eight digits of your new Google Pixel 8a’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) in the promo code section at recycle.ee.co.uk to unlock the trade in values.

Why we chose it: With the new Google Pixel 8a starting from just £499 (when you buy it outright), up to £336 is a sizeable discount.

Plus, here at RadioTimes.com, we're fans of EE's reliable connectivity. Just take a look at our best broadband for gaming article to see why we recommend the network provider.

Claim up to £336 when you trade-in your old device at EE

Have you heard about the Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip release date and Apple iPad Air with M2 chip release date?

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get up to six months' free Google One, YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

What's the deal: Your brand-new Google Pixel 8a comes with three months of Google One, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium.

Why we chose it: Three subscriptions for up to six months is no small deal! With 100GB of Google One, you'll receive automatic backup for your photos, videos, contacts and more. With YouTube Premium, you can save £38.97 across the three months, and you'll be able to watch your favourite videos and listen to your favourite songs all ad-free. With Fitbit Premium, you'll save £47.94 over the six months, and gain access to wellness content, workouts, mindfulness sessions, healthy recipes and more.

Get up to six months' free Google One, YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium at EE

Looking for a gaming deal? Then take a look at our Meta Quest 2 deals, Xbox Series X deals and PlayStation Plus deals.

Plus, be sure to stay up to date with RadioTimes.com's Gaming section.

Get up to three months' free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+

What's the deal: Prefer to buy your phone outright rather than joining a contract? It's not just mobile networks that have fantastic deals. Currys is offering up to three months' free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ when you purchase the brand-new Google Pixel 8a.

To claim the three month subscriptions, simply purchase the Google Pixel 8a online or in a Currys store, then keep an eye on your inbox for the promotional link.

Why we chose it: Apple Music will set you back £5.99 per month (or £17.97 for three months), Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month (or £26.97 for three months), Apple Arcade will cost you £6.99 a month (or £20.97 for three months), and Apple Fitness+ will set you back £9.99 per month (or £29.97 for three months), creating a total saving of £95.88.

Get up to three months' free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ at Currys

Advertisement

Looking for even more Apple Music offers? You've come to the right place.