From now until 11th June, you can bag a 20% saving on all LG TVs, as well as 50% off all soundbars.

That means you can get everything from a small kitchen TV, to the world’s leading OLED screen (the LG OLED evo G4) for less.

You can also make your watching setup 10x more immersive thanks to a brand-new soundbar, which will perfect for when you cheer on the England boys this summer.

More like this

To check out the full range of TVs on offer, head over to LG now, or check out a few more details from us.

Get up to 20% off LG TVs

Want to see the summer of sport live? Here's how to get Champions League Final tickets, Queens tennis tickets and Gallagher Premiership Final tickets.

What LG TVs and soundbars are on sale?

LG

LG is offering up to 20% on all TVs and 50% off all soundbars when you buy them with an LG TV. However there are a few models in particular we want to pick out:

LG OLED G4 | from £2,399.99 £1,919.99

What’s the deal: This LG OLED TV now starts at £1,919.99 (for the 55-inch model) instead of a previous £2,399.99. This goes up to £2,639.99 for the 65-inch £4,499.99 for 77-inch and £6,999.99 for 83-inch.

Why we chose it: This OLED TV has been highlighted by LG as "For the Fans", thanks to its improved graphics and speeds. The Alpha 11 AI Processer gives if 6.7x faster AI performance and 2.8x faster processing speeds. Plus, it has an AI powered Picture Wizard that tailors the colour, brightness, contrast and more to suit you.

Buy LG OLED G4 from £2,399.99 £1,919.99

LG OLED evo C4 | from £1,499.99 £1,199.99

What’s the deal: This C4 TV now starts at £1,199, down from £1,499.

Why we chose it: If you are more of a "Sunday supporter," as LG describes it, than a die-hard fan, this 48 model is for you. It comes with a sound system that can detect and adjust to the layout of your room, plus perfect colour volume so that you can get all the rich hues and shades you need to immerse yourself in the show.

Buy LG OLED evo C4 from £1,499.99 £1,199.99

LG USE6S Soundbar | £499 £299

What’s the deal: When you buy any LG TV, you can get 50% off this top of the range soundbar, taking the cost down to under £300.

Why we chose it: If you want to get the real immersive experience, this soundbar will essentially turn your living room into a theatre.

Buy LG USE6S Soundbar from £499 £299

How long does the LG TV offer last?

This offer will run from now (Monday 13th May) until Tuesday 11th June 2024, just days before the start of EURO 2024. Who knows, maybe you’ll get to see football coming home in 4K.

Get up to 20% off LG TVs

Advertisement

For more of the latest deals, here's the best TV offers, best laptop deals and best TNT Sports offers.