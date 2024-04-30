Taking place this June, the Queen’s Club Tournament will see singles and doubles players from around the world compete in order to win the Cinch Championships. The competition is a part of the ATP Tour 500 series, which includes 13 tournaments for male tennis players across the year.

The Queen’s Club Championships are often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon, owing to the real grass court and the huge array of talent that turns up.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz was crowned winner of the singles title after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur, before going on to win Wimbledon just weeks later. Meanwhile, it was Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek who took home the doubles title.

The competition dates back to 1890, and over that time, no player has ever achieved more than our very own Sir Andy Murray who, as of 2019, has won five singles titles and one doubles title. Now he’s back again for more at this year’s competition, so stop making a racket and find out how you can get tickets to this historic tournament.

Buy Queen's hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Who is playing at Queen's Tennis 2024?

Andy Murray playing at the US Open 2022. Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The Cinch Championships regularly draw in some of the world’s best male tennis players, with British legend Andy Murray and 2023 Queen’s Champion Carlos Alcaraz taking part this year.

Also set to compete are Brits Cam Norrie and Dan Evans, and last year’s Australian runner-up Alex de Minaur.

Queen’s often acts as a pre-cursor to Wimbledon, taking place in the last few weeks of June. Here’s the date of this year’s:

17th – 23rd June 2024

The first and second rounds will last from Monday 17th to Thursday 20th June, with both singles and doubles matches taking place each day. Then, we go into the quarter and semi-finals, with the final taking place on Sunday 23rd June.

Where is Queen's Tennis tournament held?

The Cinch Championships are held at the historic Queen’s Club in West Kensington.

Fun fact, the club was the first multipurpose sports complex ever to be built anywhere in the world and offers members the chance to play Lawn Tennis, Padel, Real Tennis, Rackets and Squash.

You can find the club just metres away from Baron’s Court tube station (District and Piccadilly lines) or a 20 minute walk from Hammersmith station (District, Piccadilly, Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines) so don’t worry, getting there is a cinch.

How to get tennis tickets for Queen's Tennis tournament 2024

Standard tickets for the Centre Court at Queen’s have now sold out. There is still limited availability for Ground Admission through the official LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) website, which also includes unreserved seating on Court 1. Or, you can buy entry to the Qualifying and Fan days on 15th and 16th June.

Alternatively, you can buy hospitality seats through the official partner Keith Prowse. There are plenty of spots still available throughout the tournament, and each package comes with a guaranteed spot on Centre Court, complimentary food and drink and sometimes even a visit from a tennis legend.

How much does it cost to go to Queen’s Tennis 2024?

General sale tickets for Queen’s cost around £36 (for the remaining Ground Admission spots). However, as you can probably guess the hospitality seats cost a lot more.

At Keith Prowse, the packages range from £455 to £845 per person.

Queen's Tennis 2024 hospitality packages

Queen's Club tennis TV. Getty Images

Keith Prowse has a range of hospitality packages available, and there are plenty of tickets still on sale. With several different areas on offer, from the rooftop garden to the decadent tennis museum, you can enjoy the whole tournament with a pair of binoculars in one hand and a glass of champagne in the other.

Whatever hospitality package you choose to buy, you’ll be guaranteed a three-course meal and a spot in the stands, plus there are often extra perks like meeting a tennis legend or enjoying a complimentary bar.

Love Fifteen

With this, you’ll get a three-course meal at the club’s rustic, tennis-themed restaurant complete with a complimentary bar of wines, Pimm’s and beer. Plus, you’ll get tickets to the Centre Court’s East Stand and can book for groups of any size.

Buy Love Fifteen tickets from £455 at Keith Prowse

Roof Garden

On the rooftop terrace, you and your group will receive a three-course meal with an optional buffet as well as a complimentary bar. Tickets will be for the Official Centre Court and you’ll have a stunning view.

Buy Roof Garden tickets from £705 at Keith Prowse

Club Lounge

At the Club Lounge, they take things a step further, with a five-course tasting menu and a selection of vintage and rosé Champagne, fine wines and cocktails. You can book a private table for two or more and you’ll get Premium Centre Court tickets.

Buy Club Lounge tickets from £845 at Keith Prowse

The President's Room

Upon entering The President’s Room you’ll be greeted with a canapé reception and three-course lunch before finding your seats in, yes, the Royal Box balcony. To get this, you can book private tables of 10 and 12 and will have full access to the complimentary bar throughout the day.

Buy The President's Room tickets from £745 at Keith Prowse

The Real Tennis Dedans

The Real Tennis Dedans is an exclusive area found in Queen’s Clubhouse Pavilion. The rooms are unique and decorated with tennis history for you to wonder at while eating your three-course meal. After that, you can get a seat in the Official Centre Court North Stand.

Buy Real Tennis Dedans from £625 at Keith Prowse

The Real Tennis Museum

Much like the Tennis Dedans, the Tennis Museum is a private area that celebrates Queen’s long history. With vintage decorations and a meal with a complimentary bar, you’ll love being surrounded by the tennis timeline.

Buy Real Tennis Museum tickets from £625 at Keith Prowse

