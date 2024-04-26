So far this season we’ve been met with the usual number of shocking moments and last-gasp try’s. Who could forget Leicester’s final minute penalty against Bath in October? Or when Saracens beat Harlequins 52-7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – which also happened to be captain Owen Farrell’s 250th match?

As a whole, it’s been one of the most competitive years rugby has seen in a long time, but now it's time to round it up with a bang.

There’s still time to get yourself a ticket to this year’s final at Twickenham Stadium and we’ll explain how in this maul-vellous guide. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gallagher Premiership Final 2024.

Jump to:

This year’s Final will take place in June, bringing an end to the regular rugby season. Here’s the official date and time:

3pm, 8th June 2024 – Twickenham Stadium

Where is the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final?

Twickenham. Virgin Experience Days

The Gallagher Premiership Final will take place as usual at Twickenham Stadium, the home of English rugby.

The event is held in front of a crowd of 82,000 fans and is an all-round event, complete with food and drink (although it’s pretty pricey), plus half-time entertainment.

To get there, you can get to Twickenham Rail Station via Southwestern Rail, which is accessible from London stops like Waterloo and Clapham Junction. Or, you can take the underground to Richmond (which is on the District Line) and take a 40 minute walk. The queues back into Twickenham Rail Station can get very long at the end of a big match, so if you’re happy to walk it you might actually save yourself time.

How to get Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets

Tickets for the Gallagher Premiership final are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

There are still tickets left across all three tiers although the cheapest seats in the upper tier are selling out fast.

How much do Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets cost?

It’s common knowledge that Twickenham has got more expensive over the last few years years so we’d recommend sitting on the upper tier or behind the posts if you want to save money. These tickets start at £15 for children and £60 for adults, whereas for the middle and lower tiers or any seat near the mid-way line, you’re looking at paying anywhere between £90 and £115 per ticket. However, you can get discounts for booking as a group.

Where can I watch the Gallagher Premiership Final?

The Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final will play live on TNT Sports. If you have yet to sign up to the streaming service, check out the best TNT Sports deals. Or get the TNT Sports monthly pass from £30.99 a month.

