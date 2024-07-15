It's not just monthly services that are reduced in this sales event, we've already seen brilliant Ring doorbell deals, and we're expecting Kindles, toothbrushes, and hundreds more to get a price slashing over the next couple of days.

We're expecting Amazon Prime Day 2024 to be a big one; insights site Statistica reported that in 2023, Prime Day sales worldwide reached the equivalent of approximately $12.5 billion, and with the continuing Amazon revenue growth rate, we can only assume this figure will be higher in 2024. In terms of spending intent, it's predicted that UK shoppers have our eyes on toys and gaming items. So if you're shopping for either of those, we'd recommend securing them tomorrow, on Tuesday 16th July.

But how do you know which deals are worth shopping? Each month, the RadioTimes.com Technology team find the best offers on items and streaming services you're interested in, such as Amazon Echo deals, Amazon Prime offers, and Amazon Fire TV Stick deals, which means that when it comes to sales events such as this one, we can tell if an offer is a genuine one, and if it's the cheapest price we've seen.

Plus, a few times a year, we dust off our deals finding caps for big events such as Black Friday and Amazon's Spring Deal Days. Having done this for over six years, you can say the Technology team are well-versed in the art of savings, to say the least.

So without further ado here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's Prime Day, including what it is, when it is and how to secure the best savings.

Amazon

There's no need to mark in your calendar the beginning of Amazon Prime Day, as the sales event will take place from tomorrow (Tuesday 16th July). Amazon Prime Day is technically Prime Days this year, as the discounts will be flowing on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th July.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The annual sales event started off in 2015 to reward Prime members for signing-up to the service, and in the last 10 years, the shopping event has only grown since then. Now, you'll find Amazon hosts three Prime Day-equivalent events per year, and many of them last longer than one day — which is fantastic for our offers-loving selves!

During Amazon Prime Day, you'll be able to bag a saving in every genre, such as technology, beauty, entertainment, and streaming services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible.

What time does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off at 12am (00:00) tomorrow morning, on Tuesday 16th July. However, there's no need to set your alarms for the crack of dawn, as the sales event will last until Wednesday 17th July.

'What time on Wednesday will this fantastic sales event draw to a close?' we hear you shout at your screen! Let's find out.

How long do Amazon Prime Day deals last?

Amazon Prime Day will finish at 23:59 on Wednesday 17th July, so it's important you get all of your shopping out of that virtual basket and to the checkout before then.

As Amazon Prime Day is for Prime members, we've seen an emphasis on Amazon products so far, such as the Amazon Echo, Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Ring doorbell, so it's likely that these beloved items and services will revert back to the original pricing on Thursday 18th July.

How many times a year is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is once a year.

You'd be forgiven for mistaking Prime Day with some of the other fantastic member-only sales events Amazon runs throughout the year, however, there is only one Prime Day.

Historically, Amazon hosts three member-exclusive sales events in the year: first, there's the Spring Deal Days in March, after that, there's Prime Day in July (as we're experiencing now), then there's usually a third sale in October.

Just as you were thinking that you possibly couldn't be treated to more offers periods, November hits us with Black Friday, and December welcomes a late Christmas present with the Boxing Day sales.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

10'000 Hours via Getty Images

Yes. You need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of 2024's Amazon Prime Day. But did you know there's a 30-day free trial?

If you're yet to sign up to an Amazon Prime account, you can make the most of a 30-day free trial at the start. Signing up to Prime is super easy, and you can access the great Prime Day deals when you become a Prime member at any time before or during the sales period. Simply head over to the Amazon homepage and select 'join Prime'.

As a Prime member, you'll get plenty of extra perks such as Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

Just remember, after the 30-day free trial, Amazon Prime will automatically renew at £8.99 per month.

What is special about Amazon Prime Day?

What do you shop for during sales periods? Is it an item you've had your eye on for a long time? Is it a present for a loved one? Or are you keen to see what discounts jump out at you as you browse? Whatever you're looking for this Prime Day, you'll want to know one thing: is it a genuine deal?

What is so great about Prime Day is that it's focused on one thing: Amazon.

For Black Friday and other seasonal sales, the deals are cast across various brands and products. However, for Prime Day, Amazon want you to spend on them. Now is the time to look at Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TVs and Fire TV sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, and more. So if you're shopping for an Amazon-own device or streaming service, you can be fairly certain that the price will be the lowest yet.

Plus, you can count on the RadioTimes.com Technology team to shout about a fantastic offer, as we've already done with the best-ever five month free trial in this Amazon Music Unlimited deal, which, to compare, is an extra two month saving from the Amazon Spring Deal Days offer.

Did you know there's a new 18-22 membership deal for Amazon Prime?