With any guide, such as this one, you need to first ask yourself: Why am I buying a tablet? What features are important to me? Plus, it's important to set your budget and consider details such as warranty.

We're well-versed in recommending you the next piece of tech to buy. So, the reMarkable 2 or Apple iPad (10th gen), which tablet is worth your money? Let's take a look.

What is the reMarkable 2?

reMarkable 2 via reMarkable. reMarkable

The reMarkable 2 is a smart notebook, and its aim is to replace paper notebooks with everything you need to work and study. For example, tasks which would've usually been handwritten down, such as notes and to-do lists, and also tasks which would've been completed on a tablet, like editing PDFs and reading e-books.

Just like a standard notebook, the reMarkable 2 has the appearance and texture of paper. Plus, when you write onto the tablet using a stylus (a pen), it feels as if you're writing onto paper. If you're a fan of your handwriting, you can keep the handwritten notes, but if you're anything like the RadioTimes.com Technology team, you'd make use of the feature which coverts your notes to typed text.

What does the Apple iPad 2022 do?

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

In comparison to the reMarkable 2, the Apple iPad (2022) offers a lot more features, so keep in mind when reading this guide: Why do I want to purchase a tablet? And what will I be using it for?

Apple created the most recent generation of the iPad to be 'more capable, more intuitive, and even more fun', and we'll be diving into which features drive these capabilities.

The 2022 Apple iPad offers an all-new screen design, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and it comes in four colours: blue, pink, yellow, and silver. Plus, it comes with more user-friendly features so that every person is able to create and stay connected.

reMarkable 2 vs Apple iPad (10th gen) price

reMarkable 2 via reMarkable. reMarkable

The reMarkable 2 will set you back from £379. The £379 package comes with the reMarkable 2, a one-metre USB-A to USB-C charger, and a Marker (reMarkable's brand of stylus). For an additional £40, you can get all of the above with an additional Marker Plus; the Marker Plus comes with a built-in eraser whereas the standard Marker doesn’t.

The Apple iPad (10th gen) starts slightly cheaper at £349. The £349 iPad comes with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi, whereas for £499 you can secure 256GB storage, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular. There's also the option to add an Apple Pencil from £79 and a Magic Keyboard Folio for £249 with either iPad.

reMarkable 2 vs Apple iPad 2022 design

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

The RadioTimes.com team love traditional notebooks — we are writers, after all! — as notebooks are typically lightweight, portable, and thin enough to fit in your bag. When selecting a tablet, you don't want to compromise on these fantastic qualities and, luckily for you, the reMarkable 2 and Apple iPad (10th gen) won't make you.

Let's begin with the reMarkable 2 design: the reMarkable 2 is currently the thinnest tablet on the market, coming in at just 4.7mm in thickness. You've probably guessed that a thin tablet means it's lightweight, too, and the reMarkable 2 comes in at just 403.5g.

In terms of display, the reMarkable 2 offers a 10.3-inch monochrome digital paper display with a 226 DPI resolution.

To compare the display to the Apple iPad (2022), the iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology.

The 2022 iPad has been upgraded so that the Liquid Retina display extends to the edges, meaning that users have even more screen area for apps, games, work, and watching your favourite shows such as The Bear. Also new for the Apple iPad (10th gen) is the Touch ID has moved to the iPad's top button, making the movement to unlock the iPad, log into apps, and use Apple Pay seamless.

For those of you wondering about the environmental impacts of 2022's Apple iPad, you'll be pleased to know that this iPad is the first iPad to include 100% recycled copper.

reMarkable 2 vs Apple iPad (10th gen) features

reMarkable 2 via reMarkable. reMarkable

The reMarkable 2 comes with a 1.2 GHz dual core ARM processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In comparison, the Apple iPad (10th gen) comes with either 64GB or 256GB storage.

If you're looking to create or edit notes, the reMarkable 2 is the perfect device for you. The reMarkable 2 offers a Marker and Type Folio keyboard. The Marker acts like a normal pen, and you'll get a virtually-instant response on the page. Plus, you might remember us mentioning previously that the reMarkable 2 has a textured surface, just like that of paper, so it will feel just like writing in a normal notebook. On the tablet, you'll find easy-to-use tools such as undo, move, and layers which will help edit your notes.

The reMarkable 2 has a huge up to two weeks of battery life from a single charge. In comparison, the Apple iPad (2022) has up to 10-hours of battery life off a single charge. So while the Apple iPad falls short in the battery department, how does its other features hold up?

From creating pie charts to reviewing recipes, taking notes to collaborating with others, and editing a 4K video in iMovie to planning a client trip, the 2022 Apple iPad allows you to work seamlessly by yourself and with teammates. The thing that makes this possible? The A14 Bionic chip which delivers power and performance for a range of activities.

Unlike the reMarkable 2, the Apple iPad (10th gen) comes with a camera, and a 12MP Wide Angle back camera at that! The 12MP camera allows you to snap photos, create videos, as well as scan and mark up documents. Once you have your content, you can retouch photos and edit videos in 4K, all on the iPad.

Is the reMarkable 2 or Apple iPad (10th gen) better for students?

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

The Technology team has carefully considered each of the tablets' selling points for students, and we would recommend the Apple iPad (10th gen) for students. However, don't just take our word for it, here are the top features each tablet offers to make studying a whole lot smoother.

With the reMarkable 2, you can easily import Microsoft Office files, PowerPoint presentations and web articles, and you can read the web articles via the Read on reMarkable extension. You can also integrate Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive and more with the reMarkable 2.

Organising notes can be a challenge for students, and the reMarkable 2 makes it simple; students can sort notes and documents using folders and tags, as well as write directly onto PDFs and instantly convert handwritten notes into typed text.

The reMarkable 2 comes with a free one-year Connect trial, too, which offers unlimited Cloud storage.

On the other hand, an Apple iPad (10th gen) allows students the freedom to work on creative projects. Whether you're starting a podcast, composing a beat, or scoring a film, you'll make use of the iPad's high-quality built-in mics and landscape stereo speakers.

If you'd like to take on an extra curricular course, the Apple iPad's immersive AR experiences mean that learning a new language with Duolingo or enrolling in a MasterClass with Apple is even easier.

As we mentioned earlier, you can add accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio to your order when purchasing the 2022 Apple iPad. The Apple Pencil allows you to draw, paint and write, whereas the keyboard offers a seamless typing experience.

In terms of security, like a lot of Apple products, the Apple iPad 2022 comes with Touch ID. Touch ID allows you to use your fingerprint as a password, and to make secure purchases on the App Store and iBooks, for example. Your fingerprint stays on your iPad, and for extra peace of mind, it's not shared with even Apple.

Is the reMarkable 2 or Apple iPad 2022 better for note-taking?

In our opinion, the reMarkable 2 is better for note-taking, and this is because it guarantees a distraction-free note-taking experience. Unlike the Apple iPad which will show notifications (unless you manually switch them off), the reMarkable 2 allows you to get your head down and work with no interruptions.

Can the reMarkable 2 replace an Apple iPad?

We don't believe the reMarkable 2 could replace an Apple iPad (10th gen) as the Apple iPad offers so many more features than the reMarkable 2. In our verdict below, we'll explain why we think the Apple iPad should be your next tablet purchase.

Our verdict

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

We would recommend purchasing the Apple iPad (10th gen).

While the reMarkable 2 is fantastic for distraction-free note-taking capabilities, and has great organisational features such as sorting notes and documents using folders and tags, the Apple iPad offers similar features, plus more. In addition, if you silence your notifications on the Apple iPad, it also becomes an interruption-free zone.

For students who have a more creative degree, or for people who would like a tablet to work or play in a way that isn't simply note-taking and editing, the Apple iPad 2022 is a great choice. Plus, the Apple iPad comes in at £349, which is £30 cheaper than the reMarkable 2's £379. Although there's the option to purchase additional accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, whereas the reMarkable 2 comes with the reMarkable 2 Marker, we still believe the Apple iPad 2022 is better value for money.

The RadioTimes.com Technology team like the Apple iPad (10th gen) for its 12MP camera which allows you to capture photos and videos, and for its editing features which then allows you to edit directly onto video in 4K and amend photos, too.

Two stand-out features for us are the 2022 Apple iPad's built-in mics and landscape stereo speakers, which make recording sounds and creating music a seamless experience.

You can purchase the Apple iPad (10th gen) from the official Apple store, as well as various UK retailers. Check out the complete availability below:

