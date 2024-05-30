For the old-school dads, the device has the look and feel of paper, sitting at just 4.7mm thick and coming with a stylus that lets you jot down notes in your own handwriting. Plus, unlike other tablets, it guarantees a distraction-free note-taking experience – perfect if you need to get your head down and work!

For the tech-savvy dad, it's also so much more than the bog-standard notebook, as it can convert your words into text, lets you mark up PDFs, and can sync with other cloud-based platforms such as Google Drive.

The reMarkable 2 also comes with a range of handy accessories, from fancy leather cases to a stylus that can erase notes as well as it writes them. Below we've outlined what you can get as well as how the smart notebook actually works. For an even closer look at the tablet's specs, check out the Kindle Scribe vs the reMarkable 2.

How does the reMarkable 2 smart notebook work?

The reMarkable 2 is a smart notebook; a tablet designed to replace old-school paper notebooks with reusable e-paper.

Still with the look and texture of paper, you can write directly onto the tablet using a stylus (or Marker) and your notes can either stay handwritten or be converted into typed text.

You can also mark up PDFs, import Microsoft Office files, sync up with documents in your OneDrive, Google Drive or Dropbox, and organise your notes into easy folders.

The reMarkable is the thinnest tablet on the market – at just 4.7mm – meaning it's lightweight and easy to take with you on the move. It also has up to two weeks of battery life from a single charge and comes with either the Marker or Marker Plus pen.

Finally, while other tablets come with notifications, bright lights and sounds, the reMarkable 2 offers a completely distraction-free experience, making it ideal if you need to focus.

What accessories can you get with the reMarkable 2?

The most basic reMarkable 2 package costs you £379 and comes with a 1-metre USB-A to USB-C charger, and a Marker – reMarkable's brand of stylus – however, there are other accessories you can buy to improve your note-taking experience.

Marker Plus

reMarkable

While reMarkable's standard Marker (RRP £79) can accomplish all the tasks you need when using your tablet, the Marker Plus takes things to a whole new level. Most satisfying of all, this stylus has a built-in eraser at the end to get rid of any mistakes in an instant, plus it has improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. Like its predecessor, the Marker Plus doesn't require any charging and attaches to your tablet magnetically. It has an RRP of £119 taking the reMarkable 2 bundle up to £419 in total.

Folio

reMarkable

If you want to keep your tablet safe, the basic reMarkable Folio – or case – is soft, the perfect size and comes with a separate pocket for the Marker. Prices start at £79 in grey.

Book Folio

reMarkable

The next step up from the Folio is the Book Folio, an unfolding case that lets you open your tablet up like a book. These cases snap into place on the spine of the tablet and protect it from any harm. At £119, they come in grey or at £149 they also come in premium brown or black leather.

Type Folio

reMarkable

If you're serious about using your reMarkable 2 for writing or work, we'd suggest investing in the Type Folio: an attachable keyboard and case that can essentially turn your notebook into a laptop. The Type Folio needs no charging or cables, it simply snaps on via magnets and can then be adjusted into whatever angle works for you. Costing £179, it comes in Ink Black and Sepia Brown.

