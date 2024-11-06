How much will the Nintendo Switch cost on Black Friday 2024?

Well, as of Wednesday 6th November, we’ve had the first update in a while on the mysterious Nintendo Switch 2, set for release in 2025.

The Black Friday deals are exploding onto our screens like a Blue Shell dropped in a game of Mario Kart, with games consoles in particular undergoing huge savings. So far, we’ve looked at the potential price drops on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but what about the Nintendo Switch?

In a statement, Nintendo has confirmed the upcoming console will be backwards compatible with your old Nintendo Switch games, meaning you won’t have to re-buy all your favourite titles in the new year.

This also means that this November somewhat of a farewell tour for the original Switch – so what better time to pick up a saving?

Everyone knows that the minute a new model comes out, the old one is put out to pasture and, best of all, slashed in price. That means we’re expecting a fair few discounts to come out on the Switch in the run up to Black Friday.

Below, we’ve looked in detail at what prices we’re expecting for the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite, as well as a few bundles we’ve already seen.

Make sure you also check out when is Black Friday 2024? The PS5 Slim Black Friday discounts and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.

[squirrel-affiliate-playlist squirrel_playlist_id=”595″ /]

Jump to:

Does Nintendo participate in Black Friday sales?

Os Tartarouchos via Getty Images

Yes. Nintendo will participate in the Black Friday sales, although Nintendo’s own store doesn’t tend to feature discounts on the Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite.

Based on last year, the Nintendo Store mainly features bundles with free games, Nintendo online membership, or additional gifts – like this lovely Wii Sports water bottle!

Otherwise, discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other consoles can be found across some UK’s biggest retailers, like Amazon, Very, John Lewis and more.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How much will the Nintendo Switch cost this Black Friday?

According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the Nintendo Switch dropped to £229 last November, its lowest price ever.

That’s a £30 discount from its RRP of £259.99, which wasn’t huge when you compared it to the £90 discounts we saw on other consoles like the PS5.

Right now, the only offer we’ve seen is a very slight £6 discount at Amazon. However, given the latest update that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on it’s way to us, we expect there may be bigger discounts on the original Switch this time around.

It’s probably no surprise to anyone that when new consoles are announced, developers like to clear out their back catalogue of old models as quickly as possible.

How much will the Nintendo Switch Lite cost this Black Friday?

We don’t expect to see many discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite thanks to its lower RRP of £199.99, although you can currently get it for £184 at Amazon.

Similarly to last year, we’re mainly expecting to see the Switch Lite included in bundles with popular games, like this Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle.

How much will the Nintendo Switch OLED cost this Black Friday?

Right now the Nintendo Switch OLED is cheaper than its RRP (£309.99) across most UK retailers. The cheapest price we’ve found is at Amazon where it’s £275, however, you can also get it for £299 at Argos, John Lewis and more.

The Nintendo Switch OLED hit its lowest price in March this year when it dropped to £259.95, so we’re not betting on seeing it go lower than that this November.

Best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen for Black Friday 2024

Nintendo Switch Sports Set and 12-Month Online membership | £259.99

Nintendo

What’s the deal: This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Sports game, a Leg Strap Accessory, and a Nintendo Switch Online Individual 12-Month (365-Day) Membership, plus, a free bonus Nintendo Switch water bottle.

Why we chose it: For the same price as the Nintendo Switch Console, you can get a tonne of bonus items, so that’s the main Christmas present and stocking filler all sorted!

Buy Nintendo Switch Sports Set and 12-month online membership for £259.99 at Nintendo

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”465653″ /]

Nintendo Switch (Red), Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros Movie Stickers | £259.99

Nintendo

What’s the deal: For £259.99 (the same price as the Nintendo Switch on its own), you can get the Nintendo Switch Red, Super Mario Odyssey and a pack of stickers from the Super Mario Bros movie.

Why we chose it: If you were a fan of the Super Mario Bros movie, this bundle is ideal, as it gives you the game, the console and the accessories of your favourite character.

Buy Nintendo Switch (Red), Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros Movie Stickers for £259.99 at Nintendo

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”469147″ /]

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros Wonder Pack with bonus item | £309.98

Nintendo

What’s the deal: Inside this bundle is the Switch, the Super Mario Bros Wonder Game, the Switch case, plus the Super Mario Bros Wonder pin set as a bonus.

Why we chose it: Super Mario Bros Wonder is a great game for Christmas Day family play, or for getting through on your own.

Buy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pack with bonus item for £309.98 at Nintendo

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”468909″ /]

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros Wonder pack with 12 Month Online membership | £299.95

Nintendo

What’s the deal: This bundle from Amazon includes the white Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Mario Bros Wonder and a voucher to redeem 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership.

Why we chose it: This is by far the best bundle we’ve seen. The Switch OLED has an RRP of £309.99, so the fact you’re getting that, a 12-month online membership and a new game, is unbeatable,

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros Wonder pack with 12 Month Online membership for £299.95 at Nintendo

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648556″ /]

Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Violet and Three Months Online membership | £316.97

Nintendo

What’s the deal: At Nintendo, you can get a bundle that includes either Pokémon Violet or Pokémon Scarlet, a Nintendo Switch and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Plus a bonus Switch carry case.

Why we chose it: For Pokémon fans, this is by far the best deal we’ve seen and it’s got so many extras with it.

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Set and Mario Party Superstars Pack | £359.98

Nintendo

What’s the deal: This bundle contains the Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure (with accompanying Ring-Con and Leg-Strap included), and one of two games: Mario Party Superstars or Just Dance 2022.

Why we chose it: The Ring Fit Adventure adds a whole new layer of activity to your Switch gameplay. Much like the Nintendo Wii before it, the Ring Fit requires you to move around and get involved with the story, jogging, dancing and even doing yoga poses to save the day.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 | £316

Amazon

What’s the deal: This Nintendo Switch OLED pack features the bright green, yellow and purple edition of the Switch, plus popular family game Splatoon.

Why we chose it: This version of the Nintendo Switch OLED is bright, colourful and original. Plus, it comes with a great game for all the family.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 for £316 at Nintendo

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”648555″ /]

Advertisement MPU article

Make sure you also check out the best LEGO Black Friday deals, as well as Sky Black Friday deals and does Apple do Black Friday.