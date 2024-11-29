For Black Friday last year, we saw a £12 saving when you spent £20 at Deliveroo, 20% off gift cards when you spend £50 at Gourmet Burger Kitchen, 50% off pizza at Domino's, and any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut. But how do this year's deals fair?

Regardless of your takeaway of choice, we've found some brilliant offers for you this Black Friday weekend from the likes of Just Eat, Pizza Hut, and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

Let's tuck in!

For even more savings, be sure to check out the Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal.

Jump to:

Today's best Black Friday takeaway deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday takeaway deals to tuck into

Get four free crispy chicken wings at GBK

What's the deal: When you shop at Gourmet Burger Kitchen at Belsize Park this Black Friday, you'll get four free crispy chicken wings when you spend £25.

Why we chose it: Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or a meat-eater, there are plenty of options for everyone at Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and we're sure your meat-eating friends will love the free crispy chicken wings if they're not to your taste!

Get four free crispy chicken wings with GBK at Just Eat

Bag half price takeout pizza at Pizza Hut

What's the deal: You can now get 50% off all takeaway pizza (all day, every day) at Pizza Hut. To claim this offer, simply order online and spend £20 or more, then collect your pizza in store.

Why we chose it: We like a deal that doesn't discriminate against pizza topping! So whether you're a pepperoni fan, a fiend for a BBQ base or — dare we say it — you enjoy pineapple on pizza, you can get 50% off a pizza of your choice.

Get half price takeout pizza at Pizza Hut

Get 40% off bundles at Pizza Hut

What's the deal: Another deal from Pizza Hut, and this time, you can get it via Just Eat; get 40% off bundles at Pizza Hut.

Why we chose it: This next offer is perfect for people who like to mix-and-match. You can save on pasta bundles, Romana pizza bundles, and more, and couple your main with dough balls, plus other starters and sides, too.

Get 40% off Pizza Hut bundles at Just Eat

Secure 25% off itsu

What's the deal: At itsu in Hampstead this Black Friday, you can get a huge 1/4 off the bill when you spend £20 or over.

Why we chose it: Writing this article post-6pm was dangerous business! Some of itsu's highlights include chicken and spring onion gyoza, avo baby rolls, sushi festival, and chicken noodle soup — exactly what the doctor ordered this Black Friday.

Get 25% off itsu at Just Eat

