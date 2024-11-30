Nowadays, costs start at £4.99 for a Standard with ads tier, £10.99 for a Standard tier and £17.99 for a Premium tier, however some experts are predicting yet another rise in our future.

With that in mind, it's time we turned our attention to finding you a good deal.

As we're currently in the midst Black Friday weekend, there are more offers than usual on the streaming service from the likes of Sky and EE. Unfortunately, Netflix itself doesn't have any kind of Black Friday saving, but that's why we've been digging around the internet to find you an alternative.

Below, we've assembled a list of all the offers we've found on Netflix and how you can grab a saving today. Or, you can take at our longer list of the latest Black Friday streaming deals or does Disney Plus do Black Friday?

Does Netflix have Black Friday sales?

Netflix. Getty/TG Getty

No. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't offer any kind of membership deals, or a free trial for that matter.

The cheapest price you can get Netflix for is £4.99 a month for the Standard with Ads plan. This means your watching experience would come with regular adverts.

If you're looking for a saving, your best bet is to get Netflix in a package with other TV or broadband plans.

Sign up to Netflix from £4.99 a month

Best Netflix Friday deals we've found from UK networks and retailers

Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Get Netflix and Sky Stream for £28 £19 a month

What's the deal: At Sky, the most basic package TV includes Sky Stream and Netflix together for £19 a month over £24 months. Normally, this would cost £28 a month but has seen a reduction in the Black Friday sales.

You can also get a one-month rolling contract for £22 a month, which you can cancel anytime.

Why we chose it: Sky and Netflix together guarantees you access to hundreds of popular TV shows and movies. You'll be able to get all the exclusive Sky channels and you can upgrade your subscription to include Sky Cinema and Sky Sports if you wish.

Get Netflix and Sky Stream for £28 £19 a month

Get Netflix and Sky TV for £14 a month with Sky Glass

What's the deal: You can also get Netflix included with Sky channels and a brand-new Sky Glass Smart TV. Prices for this start at just £14 a month for the smallest 43-inch TV and £24 a month for the largest 65-inch TV.

Why we chose it: The fact that you can get a brand-new TV, Sky TV and Freeview channels, and Netflix for just £14 a month is pretty mind-blowing.

Get Netflix and Sky TV for £14 a month with Sky Glass

Get Netflix for free as an EE Inclusive Extra

What's the deal: Netflix is included as an add-on or 'Inclusive Extra' for certain EE SIM packages.

EE has several SIM-only plans to which you can add Netflix, and at the moment, they're running some great Black Friday deals on them. From £21 a month you can get an Unlimited All Rounder plan with a free Inclusive Extra of your choice, or for £24 a month you can get a Full Works plan.

Why we chose it: This is a great and, more importantly, easy way of paying for Netflix and your phone costs at the same time.

Get Netflix for free as an EE Inclusive Extra

Get Netflix for free with Virgin Media Volt bundles

What's the deal: You can also get Netflix included with certain Virgin Media Volt packages. If you aren't familiar, Volt is the combination of Virgin broadband and O2 SIM plans, but it also includes a range of extras.

For instance, the Biggest Combo Bundle is currently free for the first three months and £79 after. But, it includes Mega TV, Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD, M500 Fibre Broadband, and Netflix Standard with ads.

Why we chose it: This is an amazing deal which includes everything you would need, there are also even bigger Volt bundles which include higher broadband speed and unlimited European chatter.

Get Netflix for free with Virgin Media Volt bundles

