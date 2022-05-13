What is Hayu, how much does it cost and is there a free trial in the UK?

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch one of the many The Real Housewives franchises, catch up on all the drama in Keeping Up With The Kardashians , or take a peek inside celebrities’ lives like with Paris In Love, the platform has it all.

Not finding enough reality TV on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix? Hayu (pronounced ‘hey-you’) could be the answer to your problems.

But how much does it cost? How can you watch it? And for reality TV fanatics, is it worth it? Here’s all you need to know about Hayu.

What is Hayu?

Hayu came onto the scene in 2016. It’s a subscription-based video streaming service which focuses on reality and true-crime TV.

With over 300 shows on the platform, it’s easy to see why reality telly-lovers subscribe to get their fix. Plus, Hayu is owned by American network NBCUniversal, which means subscribers get to see shows on the same day they’re premiered in the US.

How to watch Hayu in the UK?

Luckily, there are a few ways you can watch Hayu in the UK.

To watch Hayu in the UK, simply head over to the Hayu site and select a plan. You’ll have the choice of three: one month for £4.99, six months for £23.99, or 12 months for £43.99. With the 12 month plan, you’ll save 25% off the monthly price, so if you’re a reality TV-fan (and trust us, with over 300 shows, you won’t run out of things to watch), a yearly subscription is a great option.

Plus, there’s a seven day free trial included on any of the plans.

What devices can you stream Hayu on? The Hayu app is compatible with most smartphones, tablets and TV devices; Apple and Android smartphone users can download the app from the app store, Smart TVs such as Roku, Samsung and Fire TV sets will have the Hayu app, and the app is also compatible with Google Chromecast.

However, if you’d like to double-check you can download Hayu on your chosen device, the platform has handily provided a device list.

You can download any Hayu TV shows onto your chosen device to watch later.

Is there a Hayu free trial?

Can you watch Hayu for free? The simple answer is yes.

Hayu offers a seven-day free trial so you can make sure you're actually going to watch the shows before signing up to the streaming service.

For Amazon Prime Video subscribers, you can get your hands on a free week of Hayu before paying £4.99 per month.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime Video account? We suggest signing up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial, which includes an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sing up to Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

How much does Hayu cost in the UK?

Hayu starts from just £4.99 per month. If you want to save a little extra, there's a 12-month plan that costs £43.99. That works out at £3.70 a month and a saving of over 25%.

You can get Hayu on Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV for the same price, £4.99 per month, and it gets added on top of your pre-existing subscription.

What TV shows and films to watch on Hayu?

Hayu is a reality TV-lover’s paradise! With over 300 shows and 8,000 episodes, there’s bound to be something for everyone on the streaming service. Whether you’re looking to watch a series from the very beginning, like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, try something you haven’t experienced before, such as Second Wives Club or Big Rich Texas, or even watch a film like 8 Mile starring Eminem, Hayu has good telly in abundance! With hours and hours of videos, here are just a few of the highlights.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Hayu

If you’ve landed on this page, you probably already know what this show is. Follow the crazy lives of the Kardashian/Jenner clan with all 20 seasons of KUWTK available on Hayu.

The Real Housewives

The Real Housewives of New York City Hayu

From The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beverly Hills and New York to our side of the pond in Cheshire, Hayu has every single one of the Real Housewives franchises. If you’re familiar with the shows, you’ll know The Real Housewives have provided some of the most iconic moments in popular culture history, but we won’t spoil them…

Jersey Shore

Cast of Jersey Shore Us Weekly

The show that inspired the UK’s Geordie Shore, this reality series follows eight housemates who spend their summer together at a vacation home. Chaos naturally ensues, and the viewers are treated to some of the wildest telly they’ll ever see.

Murdered by Morning

Murdered by Morning NowTV

It’s not just reality TV that you can watch on Hayu, true crime fans will also find plenty of shows to enjoy. Murdered by Morning follows a new murder each episode.

About Time

Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in About Time The New York Times

Movie fans rejoice! Hayu was previously a TV-only streaming platform, but it has recently introduced films, such as About a Boy, Notting Hill, Bridesmaids and Richard Curtis’ About Time. About Time follows time traveller Tim as he navigates falling in love and travelling through time - a tricky one, we’re sure.

Other shows and films include:

Blind Date US

Below Deck

The Disappearance of The Millbrook Twins

Botched

Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2

Sixteen Candles

Watch What Happens Live

The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

The Breakfast Club

Project Runway

Honey and Honey 2

