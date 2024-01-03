From Monday 5th February, Prime Video customers will have to sit through “limited” adverts across all Amazon Prime Video films and TV shows.

In the official press release, Amazon has said this change will allow them “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time".

They added: “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Alongside the introduction of adverts, Amazon will also be launching an Ad Free option which will allow viewers to watch uninterrupted TV for an extra £2.99 a month.

Amazon Prime is home to over 9,000 films and 1,500 series, including new releases such as Reacher, The Boys and Clarkson’s Farm and classic shows like Downton Abbey and Supernatural. So, if you’re keen to catch up on their latest boxset or track down your favourite film, here’s how the launch of adverts will affect you.

Is Amazon Prime Video adding adverts?

Sadly, yes. Amazon Prime is the latest streaming service to adopt an ad-supported model. This means from next month every movie, TV series, and documentary will be interrupted by a string of adverts.

Amazon is also introducing an Ad Free option which will cost an extra £2.99 a month. However, this won’t stop you seeing ads on Amazon Freevee or TNT Sports.

When will Amazon Prime Video be introducing adverts?

Adverts will be coming to Amazon Prime from Monday 5th February 2024. You don’t have to do anything; your subscription will automatically update and start showing ads from then.

How do I stop adverts on Amazon Prime Video?

To stop yourself from seeing adverts every time you want to re-watch Jack Ryan or even Saltburn, you’ll need to sign up to the new Ad Free option. This will be launched on Monday 5th February and will cost members an additional £2.99 a month.

If you’re already a Prime Video customer, you can pre-register for the Ad Free option. This will allow you to sign up and confirm your new subscription, however, you won’t be billed until the 5th.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Ad Free option is only for Amazon Prime Video content, if you use Amazon to watch channels such as Freevee or TNT Sports, you’ll still have to sit through their usual advertising.

Why am I already seeing adverts on Amazon Prime Video?

You may have noticed that Amazon already has an ad-supported streaming service: Amazon Freevee.

This service already sits among Prime Video’s exclusive content and has over 3000 films and 450 TV shows to its name, including the brand-new series of Neighbours.

Amazon Freevee is, like the name suggests, completely free and supports itself with regular adverts. Amazon has confirmed that adverts on Freevee will continue as normal next month.

How much is the Amazon Prime Video Ad Free option?

The new Ad Free subscription will cost an additional £2.99 a month.

So if you’re already paying £8.99 for an Amazon Prime subscription the price will rise to £11.98 a month.

However, if you’re currently only paying for the Amazon Prime Video package – which costs £5.99 a month – your bill will increase to £8.98 per month.

How do I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

If you’d rather not have the ag of ads, but don’t fancy paying more either, then you can always cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

To do this, simply go to your account profile. and select ‘Manage’, then ‘Update’ and finally ‘Cancel and More.’ Then you just need to follow the on-screen instructions to end your subscription.

