The story won't end there either, as the streaming service has already ordered a sixth - and final - season to cap off the this epic saga, although it will be missing one original cast member.

Cas Anvar will not reprise his role as Alex Kamal, captain of the Rocinante, in the concluding chapter, after allegations were made against him over the summer.

Here's everything you need to know about the return of the cult favourite.

More like this

Get Amazon and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will The Expanse season 5 be on TV?

CONFIRMED: The Expanse season five will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 16th December.

Filming wrapped on the fifth season of The Expanse in February 2020, as evidenced by a tweet from series director Breck Eisner, which allowed it to avoid any substantial delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How can I watch The Expanse season 5?

As with season four, the next batch of The Expanse episodes will be available in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Those wishing to tune in will need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which is available for £7.99 per month. Sign up to Amazon Prime Video.

What will happen in The Expanse season 5?

The Expanse is set in a future where the solar system has been colonised, and follows the crew of the Rocinante unravel a conspiracy threatening the galaxy's precarious peace and humanity's survival in a show that isn't afraid to get political.

Season five will bring to life Nemesis Games, the fifth book of The Expanse novels. The book depicts an inter-planetary land rush, the collapse of the old power structures and the Rocinante's attempt to get home amid the rise of a new world order.

Episode eight promises to be a big one for chief engineer Naomi Nagata, as even the authors of the novels are blown away - posting on Twitter that the episode should be called "Naomi Nagata is the Biggest Badass in Space".

Who's in the cast of The Expanse?

The main cast of The Expanse is made up of Steven Strait as current Rocinante captain Jim Holden, with Cas Anvar as the ship's pilot Alex Kamal. Dominique Tripper and Wes Chatham are also likely to return as the Rocinante's technical crew members.

Punisher star Thomas Jane will likely make a few appearances as Detective Joe Miller, and will also be directing an episode.

Torchwood's Burn Gorman may well return too after joining the cast during season four.

Deadline also reported that Keon Alexander (Impulse), Nadine Nicole (Casual) and Jasai Chase Owens (The Deuce) had been promoted as series regulars for the fifth season.

Alexander played Marco Inaros, the charismatic (in an anarchist sort of way) Belter faction leader and father of Naomi's estranged son Filip, who was played by Owens. Nicole will reprise her recurring role as Claire Mao/Melba Koh.

Lily Gao's Nancy, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the United Nations, will also return in season 5.

Is there a trailer for The Expanse season 5?

Indeed there is! Check out the exciting trailer below to get an idea of what's in store this season.

Advertisement

The Expanse season five is released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 16th December. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime and best Amazon Prime series, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on TV tonight.