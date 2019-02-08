The series is based on a series of novels by James SA Corey, which is set in a distant future in which humans have colonised the solar system.

"Hey screaming firehawks and to the rest of the universe," the actor says in a video message from the set. " I am Burn Gorman and I am extremely excited to announce that I will be playing the role of Adolphous Murtry in season four of The Expanse on Prime Video."

He continued, "We are wrapping up production on season four this week, but I can't wait for you to see what we've been cooking up. It's been a hell of a ride."

Check out the announcement video below.

Gorman appeared in the first two series of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, before going on to appear in series including Game of Thrones and And Then There Were None.

The Expanse has kicked off its third season on Prime Video in the UK (seasons one and two are also available to stream) which means we should be all caught up when the fourth season arrives later in 2019.

The Expanse season 4 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Seasons 1, 2 & 3 are streaming now