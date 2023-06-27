Here at RadioTimes.com we're experts at navigating sales, if we do say so ourselves. We have years of experience sifting through deals for sales events like Black Friday, Boxing Day and, indeed, Amazon Prime Day.

If you love a deal, listen up! Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and will be taking place this year on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th July. With not long left until the big day (it feels like the Christmas countdown doesn't it) some deals have already gone live and we're here to guide your way and sort the deals from the duds.

Whether it's a new smartphone, tv or smart home device you've got your eye on, sales can be confusing. We're here to cut through the noise and find the best deals out there. It might be tempting to take the leap if a deal looks too good to be true, but we'd like to remind you of the wise words of the money-saving expert Martin Lewis: "If you were going to buy it anyway, and it's half price, great you've saved 50 per cent. If you weren't going to buy it, but do it only because it's half price, you've wasted 100 per cent."

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day, plus the best early deals available now.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a big sale event for Amazon Prime members. As one of the UK's biggest retailers, Amazon stocks everything from furniture to robotic vacuum cleaners, and everything in between. With discounts across thousands of products, it's a great time to stock up on your day to day essentials, or take the plunge on an expensive item you've had your eye on.

As the name would suggest, to make the most of the discounts on Prime Day you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a Prime Member they are currently running a 30-day free trial, which will cover you for the sales event and means you can take advantage of the low prices. Just bare in mind that the membership will automatically renew for £8.99 per month.

Sign up to a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

If you aren't a Prime member and don't want to become one, that's ok too. Amazon will still be running lots of deals available to everyone, not just Prime members. Plus, lots of other UK retailers are likely to put products on sale to stay competitive with Amazon, so even if you can't take advantage of the lowest price for Prime members you'll probably still be able to find a discount elsewhere.

How long does Amazon Prime Day 2023 last?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Amazon Prime Day lasts a single day — it is in the name after all! The sale event actually lasts for two days, from Tuesday 11th July to Wednesday 12th July.

As you might have noticed, some deals have already started. That's because sales events rarely last a short period of time any more. Whether it's Black Friday, the Boxing Day sales or even the Amazon Spring Sale, the deals tend to start at least a couple of weeks before the day itself. This is because most sales are online now, and with so much competition retailers want to make sure they give customers the maximum opportunity to feel like they're saving some money.

We're expecting to see the deals continue after Wednesday 12th July as Amazon and other retailers try to keep up with lowered prices. There may also be products where retailers want to shift stock so they'll keep lowering the prices until the product sells out. This is where you can sometimes get a really good deal but be careful — you don't want to miss out.

How to get the best deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 UK sale?

Our number one piece of advice is, of course, to keep an eye on RadioTimes.com. We'll bee keeping our ears to the ground to stay on top of all the best sales in the run up to Prime Day and over the two days of the sale itself.

There's no single aspects which makes a deal a good one. If you've got your eye on a particular item it's important to do your research before hand. Make sure you know what the RRP is, that's the usual retail price, so you have a comparison number in mind. It's also important to check other retailers as well as Amazon, as there might be better offers out there. Just remember it's important that you trust a retailer before you spend your money — if it's somewhere you've never heard of, look at product reviews or the About Us page on the website to decide whether you think its genuine.

If you're investing your money, you want to make sure you're splashing out on an item which works well and is going to last. If it's tech you're after, check out our Technology section where we've reviewed lots of the latest phones, tablets and more.

Which other UK retailers are having a sale?

As we've already said, even though Prime Day is an Amazon event many other retailers will run sales at the same time in order to remain competitive. Brands with great deals on right now include:

Boots — Save 10 per cent with £60 spend on electricals

— Save 10 per cent with £60 spend on electricals Currys — Get the iPhone14 for £35 off

— Get the iPhone14 for £35 off John Lewis — Save £200 on Garmin smartwatches

— Save £200 on Garmin smartwatches Lakeland — Save £50 on the Ninja Foodi air fryer

— Save £50 on the Ninja Foodi air fryer Selfridges — Get a Le Creuset casserole dish for up to £70 off

— Get a Le Creuset casserole dish for up to £70 off Very — Save up to £100 on Sony wireless headphones

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on offer in the UK sale right now

Here are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.

Get a three-month Audible free trial

Getty / Olga Rolenko

Audible is the audiobook service from Amazon which allows you to listen while you're driving home from work, on the train, or even doing the washing up. Prime members can now get three months of the service absolutely free, just bear in mind that the service will renew automatically after the three months end for £7.99 per month, although you can cancel at any time.

Get a three-month Audible free trial

Save £100 on Sony wireless headphones

Very

These wireless headphones from Sony are noise-cancelling so you can be closer to your music with no distractions. They have smart settings to adjust to your surroundings, and reduce the sound while you're talking without you needing to pause the tunes. Plus they have over 30 hours of battery life and are now available at Very for over £100 off.

Sony wireless headphones | £350 £249 (save £101 or 29%) at Very

Enjoy Kindle Unlimited for free for three months

You can now get three months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost as an Amazon Prime member. Kindle Unlimited is a digital book service which gives you access to over a million titles to read to your heart's content.

Through this service you can also get access to audiobooks, as it works in conjunction with some Audible services. Kindle Unlimited would normally set you back £9.49 per month, so you'll be saving £28.47 over the course of your free trial.

Get a three month Kindle Unlimited free trial

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for half price

You can now save 50 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These wireless earbuds are perfect for listening to music and answering phone calls, plus you get up to 21 hours of listening time from a single charge.

The earphones have three built-in microphones to make sure you're clear on calls, and you can easily skip, change or pause tracks while the headphones are in your ears by tapping them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds | £139 £69 (save £69 or 50%) at Amazon

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited four month free trial

Amazon Amazon

If you're a Prime member who is new to Amazon Music, make the most of it this Prime Day with a four month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited. During the free trial, you can get your hands on over 100 million songs and podcasts, with unlimited skips and ad-free listening. After your trial ends the service will cost you £8.99 per month.

If you're not a Prime member, you can still enjoy a three month Amazon Music free trial now, after which the service will set you back £10.99 every month.

Get a four month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Save a third on an Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon

The GPS and cellular models let you call and text without your phone and stay connected to your friends and family via text calls, all from your wrist.

Save £200 on this Apple Watch, which is over a third off, now from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 | £599 £399 (save £200 or 34%) at Amazon

