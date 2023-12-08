Each month, Prime members will be given a discount code that will take the price of two standard cinema tickets to £10, saving you up to 45 per cent. Plus, you can also get two tickets for £15 at all Odeon Luxe venues – no more expensive date nights!

On the subject of the offer, John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said: "We're always looking for ways to offer even more value to Prime members, giving them the best of shopping and entertainment.

"As well as the biggest movies and TV shows on Prime Video, this offers our customers the opportunity to get great value on the big screen at Odeon cinemas across the UK and Ireland."

Meanwhile Suzie Welch, managing director UKI at Odeon, added: "We’re passionate about the big screen experience, so we’re extremely excited to offer Amazon Prime members a night out at the cinema at a fantastic price. Our cinemas offer something for everyone – from concert film to Hollywood blockbusters – and are the perfect place for a date night escape away from the winter cold."

So, if you want to catch the latest superhero movie, or see Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, all you have to do is head over to the Odeon page on Amazon Prime. Or, if you’ve not signed up yet, you can get a 30-day free trial today, after that it’s £8.99 a month.

How to get two Odeon tickets for £10 at Amazon Prime

First things first, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime. All you have to do is head over to Amazon, click 'TRY PRIME' and begin your 30-day free trial. Remember that after the first month your subscription will automatically roll over to £8.99 a month.

Then, you’ll need to go to the Odeon home page, where you’ll find a Prime offer code. Once you copy the code, you’ll need to use it within 30 minutes.

Simply head over to Odeon and select your cinema, movie, day/time and seat, then paste the offer code in at checkout. You’ll then see the price drop to just £10 for two tickets.

