Amazon Prime Day 2024 lasts from Tuesday 16th July to Wednesday 17th July. That means we're nearly half way through this year's sale.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

You may be surprised to learn that Amazon Prime Day is actually a two-day sales event, in which hundreds of products across Amazon and other retailers are slashed in price.

The event started off in 2015 as a way of rewarding Amazon Prime members for signing up, and it remains exclusively for those who are part of the subscription service.

In the last 10 years, however, this annual sale has grown exponentially, to the point that we now have two other Prime Day equivalents running throughout the year.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 end?

Amazon Prime Day will officially end at 23:59 on Wednesday 17th July. So make sure there's nothing left hanging around in your basket by then.

How long do Amazon Prime Day deals last?

Amazon Prime Day will finish off at 23:59 on Wednesday 17th July. So by midnight, all the deals and savings will have disappeared like Cinderella's carriage.

Sometimes a few of Amazon's-own devices, like Fire Sticks and Kindles, stay on sale for a bit longer, but there's no guarantee and we'd definitely suggest getting all your shopping sorted before then.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Yes. To take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day offers you need to be signed up to an Amazon Prime account.

The good news is you can sign up at any time over the Prime Day period. Plus you'll get a 30-day free trial to start you off.

After that, it's £8.99 a month and you get a ton of worthwhile perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

To sign up, simply head over to the Amazon homepage and select 'join Prime'.

How many times a year is Amazon Prime Day?

Technically? Amazon Prime Day comes once a year.

But if we're being completely honest, there are two other near-identical sales periods for Amazon Prime members that run throughout the year.

If you want to put it in your calendar: First there's the Spring Deal Days in March, then there’s the current Prime Day in July, followed by a third sale in October – which last year was known as the Amazon Big Deal Days.

After all that, it's still not over as Black Friday runs across November, followed by the Boxing Day sales in December. So, even if you miss out on this year's sale there's plenty to look forward to.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: which shopping event is better for you?

Now for the big question: Prime Day vs Black Friday – which is better? As usual the answer is not as simple as it seems.

For instance, you may think that Prime Day is the longer of the two; running across two days while Black Friday is just one holiday (this year Friday 29th November). However, in the last decade Black Friday has expanded to encompass pretty much the whole of November, with deals popping up throughout the entire month.

Similarly, it's easy to say that Black Friday is across all retailers while Prime Day is an Amazon-only occasion, but this would be forgetting that most other UK shops lower their prices too at this time to compete with Amazon. This Prime Day we've seen incredible savings coming from the likes of Very, LEGO, Boots and more.

So what's the real difference? Often it's down to the products and what you're after. Unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day is best time to scoop up an Amazon-owned product, this year we've seen huge discounts on Amazon Echo's, Amazon Fire Sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, as well as Amazon's streaming services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. It's also been a big one for kitchen appliances and homeware, like Ninja Prime Day deals, as well as toys and kids gadgets like the best Tonies Prime Day deals.

In contrast, last year's Black Friday was huge for handheld tech and gaming. We saw record-breaking discounts on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, plus savings on everything from Samsung phones to AirPods. If that trend continues, then Black Friday will be the perfect time to pick up a new laptop, tablet, phone or games console, while Prime Day is the moment to stock up on any larger appliances or counter-top items you've had your eye on.

