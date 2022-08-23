If you’ve heard of it before, you’ll know that it was created with the intention of being a hub for great British telly.

According to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, "BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity – celebrating the best of the past, the best of today, and investing in new British originated content in the future."

If you’re not familiar with the streaming service, you might be wondering how it compares to other subscription service giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. That’s exactly what the RadioTimes.com team are here to help you with!

In March 2021, after bringing videos to subscribers for just over a year, BritBox announced that it had hit its target of half a million subscribers. As of March this year, that number has jumped to 733,000.

The streaming service is home to old-school classics like Only Fools and Horses, the Carry On films, and Grange Hill, as well as films such as Trainspotting and This is England, alongside new dramas like Killing Eve, Line of Duty and Downton Abbey.

As you may have noticed — with actress Vicky McClure featuring in two of the above titles — BritBox doesn’t have a huge range, and it certainly doesn’t have the same level of blockbusters as other streaming services, like Disney Plus, do. However, what it sets out to do, it does well. Let’s go into more detail.

Is BritBox worth it?

In this honest guide to BritBox, we’ll tell you whether BritBox is worth your money.

We’ve looked into what BritBox does well, what it could do better and how it compares to other streaming services, as well as practical things like its price and which devices it’s compatible with.

What BritBox does well

Thunderbirds are go! The Mirror

Nostalgic British content

If there’s one thing BritBox does well, it’s delivering fantastic British TV to its customers.

For those of you who grew up in the UK, BritBox offers a great dose of nostalgia for your childhoods spent in front of the telly. It includes series like Grange Hill, Danger Mouse, Thunderbirds, and Doctor Who.

It also has the best of current British telly, such as Killing Eve, The Aliens starring Michaela Coel, and Sanditon.

Price

Another thing BritBox excels at is its price, especially in comparison to other streaming services. BritBox will set you back £5.99 a month or £59.99 per year (which works out at roughly £4.99 per month). Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add BritBox to their subscription for an additional £5.99 a month, too.

So, how does the £5.99 subscription cost compare with other subscription service giants? The standard Netflix plan now costs £10.99 per month, Disney Plus is £7.99 a month, Amazon Prime Video is included in your Amazon Prime membership which is also £7.99 per month, and Apple TV+ is the cheapest at £4.99 per month. But remember, Apple TV+ only includes original content.

Free trial

Unlike streaming services like Disney Plus, BritBox has a free trial so you can try before you buy. Watch films like The Woman in Black and series like Friday Night Dinner during the 7-day free trial.

Device compatibility

Once you’ve signed up to BritBox, you can download the app to stream videos to your heart’s content. BritBox is available on a huge array of devices, such as:

Smart TVs, like your Apple TV and Samsung TV

Chromecast

Fire TV

LG

Panasonic

Roku

YouView

Freesat

Apple phones and tablets

Android phones and tablets

Mac and PC

At the moment, BritBox isn’t available on games consoles like the Nintendo Switch, or on Sky Q.

There’s also multi-screen access, so up to five devices can use one account simultaneously.

You can find out more in our What devices can I watch BritBox on? explainer.

What BritBox could do better

Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man. Amazon.co.uk

Video variety

Like we said earlier, if there’s something BritBox excels at, it’s delivering great British content to its viewers. However, this is also its downfall. Let us explain.

BritBox’s TV and film selection is limited to mostly British content, and predominantly things that have come from channels like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Film 4. You won’t find the huge blockbusters that Disney Plus boasts, such as the Marvel and Star Wars universes, nor will you find a huge amount of original series, which is something Apple TV+ shines at.

If you’re a reality TV fan, you might be better placed with a subscription service such as Hayu, as this includes binge-worthy series like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, and Jersey Shore, amongst many more.

Our verdict: Should you subscribe to BritBox?

In our opinion, this decision is determined by what content you enjoy watching.

Whereas streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have an eclectic library of content, you can feel confident that if you subscribe to either of these services, there will be something you enjoy. BritBox is a little more niche.

Luckily, the subscription service shows its library on the homepage so you can have a gander, and we’ve also compiled the best TV shows on BritBox to watch now — you're welcome!

There are also ways to bag BritBox for less, for example, by purchasing an annual pass, subscribing through Amazon Prime Video and even through your broadband. We've done the hard work for you and listed these BritBox offers for August 2022 in one handy guide.

