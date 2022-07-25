Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition — how to pre-order today

The original Splatoon landed back when the Wii U was Nintendo's main console, and now Nintendo gamers are excited about the imminent arrival of Splatoon 3, which is headed our way in early September. Head over to our Splatoon 3 release date guide for more information.

Nintendo Switch OLED is being colourfully re-imagined. The Splatoon 3 Edition adds a splash of colour to the hybrid gaming platform, in the style of popular Splatoon game series.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition today at the Nintendo store

Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular games consoles on the market thanks to its innovative hybrid system, allowing players to use it as a traditional console hooked up to the TV or as a handheld gaming device.

Back in 2021 the Switch got a brand new display, becoming the Nintendo Switch OLED. Now, that innovative console is getting a new paint job too. The new colour scheme suits the Switch OLED's gaming offering, which skews slightly towards more light-hearted offerings — like the Splatoon series — rather than the titles on Xbox and PlayStation, which generally skew slightly towards darker, grittier stories and settings.

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition

So, if you're a fan of the Splatoon series, how do you get your hands on this special edition Switch OLED? And how much does it cost?

If you head over the Nintendo's online store using the links below, you'll find pre-orders for the new Switch model which releases on Friday 26th August, 2022.

At release it will set you back £319.99. Just £10 more than the standard £309.99 Nintendo Switch OLED. So if you prefer the Splatoon design then don't worry, it doesn't come at too much of a premium.

If those both sound expensive then it's worth mentioning that the standard Nintendo Switch OLED is still available at around £259.99. We'll post the latest deals on this below.

