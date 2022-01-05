Splatoon 3 release date rumours, trailer and latest news

Having first been released back on the Wii U, the Splatoon series is one that has won a legion of dedicated fans, and they will all be very aware that a new game, Splatoon 3, is on the way very soon.

So get ready to take your pick between Inklings and Octolings again as the next game in the third-person shooter series is set to arrive at some point this year – and it looks to be just as much fun as the previous games were.

But when is Splatoon 3 likely to come out, and what do we know about it so far? Read on for the all-important details!

When is the Splatoon 3 release date?

The Splatoon 3 release date will take place in 2022, but Nintendo hasn’t specified a day, a week or a month at this stage.

We know that the Splatoon 3 release date will be at some point this year, then, but the exact details on the 2022 release are still being kept under wraps. The latest rumours point to the game being released in March 2022, and that does sound likely, but we will let you know as soon as we hear something more concrete.

What platforms can you get Splatoon 3 on?

It should come as no surprise to learn that the Nintendo title will be very limited when it comes to what you can play it on. Only a Nintendo Switch release is on the cards for this and there is no word about any potential port to PC – don’t hold your breath for that or any other console to get it.

Can I pre-order Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 pre-orders are not yet available, but then with no official release date in place yet that is not too much of a shock. Should the March rumour be true, hopefully we should get word on that any day now and pre-orders should go live pretty instantly after that – we’ll keep you posted.

Splatoon 3 gameplay

Taking place in a new setting, the brilliantly named Splatlands, we know a few things about what we should expect for the latest game in the series that will once again have a single-player mode as well as multiplayer.

The 4v4 Turf War mode was one of the first things to be revealed when the game was announced early last year, and some other changes to what has come before have been revealed too. There will be at least two new movement mechanic additions and one new weapon.

The weapon will be a bow that shoots out ink strings, while the movements confirmed so far are squid surge and squid roll – both look like they will come in handy.

With the release expected in the coming months, we should learn everything that the game has to offer us in the next few weeks – we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest developments.

Is there a trailer for Splatoon 3?

There is more than one Splatoon 3 trailer out there now, but here is an extended one that was revealed at Nintendo Direct late last year.

