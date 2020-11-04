When is Alex Rider season 2 on TV?

Good news for Alex Rider fans: season two is currently in production as of February 2021.

Filming will take place in Bristol, beginning later than had originally been planned as a consequence of the pandemic.

The spy drama based on the work of Anthony Horowitz was a hit with viewers when it aired earlier in the year, with Otto Farrant playing the eponymous teenage spy and it has now officially been renewed for a second run.

Season two, based on the fourth book Eagle Strike, will also feature brand new cast members, including Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), Rakie Ayola (Hermione Granger in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and newcomer Charithra Chandran.

And with several more books in Horowitz’s hit series of novels, there’s certainly a lot more story still to tell.

Read on for everything you need to know about Alex Rider season two.

When is Alex Rider season two on TV?

We don’t yet know when the season will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

According to Deadline, filming for the new series will get underway in January 2021, slightly later than originally planned due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that filming will take place in Bristol for 22 weeks, so we likely won’t see further episodes till much nearer the end of 2021 at the earliest.

Anthony Horowitz previously told RadioTimes.com ahead of season one that he envisaged the series could “run and run” into further future seasons, stating: “Don’t forget that there are 12 more books, if it works it’s a TV show that can run and run until poor Otto [Farrant, who plays Alex] will be in his late forties!”

What is Alex Rider season two about?

The show follows Alex Rider, a teenage spy who was first recruited after his uncle – whom he previously thought was a banker – died and was revealed to be a British secret agent.

The second season will follow the events of Horowitz’s fourth Alex Rider novel, Eagle Strike. The first season was based on the second book, Point Blanc – the first book, Stormbreaker, was previously made into a film starring Alex Pettyfer.

While the book Point Blanc is set in a French Alps boarding school for the offspring of billionaires, Eagle Strike is set in several other international locations, including the South of France, and Amsterdam.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Horowitz said that he thought television was a better format for the books than film, enabling the show’s creators to write “a coming-of-age story” with more focus on Alex himself.

“What’s great about the series and having eight parts on TV and being able to do this, is that we’ve turned it far more into a coming-of-age story and it’s much less sort of action adventure,” he said.

“I wrote that book [Point Blanc] a really long time ago and it was a real kids action book – what I think is great is that this treatment is much more considered, more serious, [there are] more rites of passage, and it all begins here.”

You can buy the 10-collection book series on Amazon here.

Who is in the cast of Alex Rider season two?

The new season will likely see the return of the entire Alex Rider cast, including Otto Farrant (Mrs Wilson) in the title role, Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).

Other cast additions were announced in February 2021, and include Toby Stephens, Rakie Ayola, and newcomer Charithra Chandran.

Stephens, who will play antagonist tech billionaire Damian Cray, said of the casting: “I’m really thrilled to be part of Alex Rider season two and working with Eleventh Hour Films again. My son loves the Alex Rider books so it’s lovely to be a part of something that he recognises and enjoys – and it’s been a while since I played a good nemesis, so I’m really look forward to being the bad guy and going toe to toe with Alex Rider.”

Otto Farrant, who plays Alex, previously admitted that he “definitely” felt some nerves about bringing such a popular character to life ahead of season one – but that he was also seeking to move the character on from the book version.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he said: “Yeah of course, definitely [feeling the pressure], but I approach every day the same and try and give my best job each day, and try and be as honest as I can onscreen, and to the character.”

Asked what his version of Alex would be like in the TV series, he divulged: “I think we’re still finding out that, I don’t think – I haven’t stuck to the books in terms of my inspiration, I’ve more seen it as my exploration of this character really. I know how iconic the books are, so I’ve really tried to take that character and maybe bring my own little take on it, without taking away the core elements of what Alex is.”

