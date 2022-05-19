How to watch Eurosport in the UK

With the highs, the lows, the victories, the losses, the shocks and the controversies of sport, it’s important to have a reliable place to watch matches, and in real-time, too. That’s where Eurosport comes in.

It’s been a very exciting time in sports recently, from the controversy in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw Belgium-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen overtake British driver Lewis Hamilton to take the winning spot, to the recent FA Cup; one of our Nottingham-born reviewers is having a particularly great time with Forest’s recent performances.

What is Eurosport? Eurosport is a French television sports network owned by Warner Bros. Its channels are available in an impressive 54 countries and in 20 different languages, providing all users with European and international sporting events, such as the Australian Open, the Welsh Open, Tour de La Provence, and the Olympic games.

We’re here to tell you how to watch Eurosport on your TV, smartphone and laptop, how to get it for the best possible price, and just exactly what sport you can watch on the network .

Where to watch Eurosport in the UK

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can watch Eurosport in the UK. Eurosport is available as part of a package via BT Sport or Amazon Prime Video.

If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, simply add Eurosport via discovery+ as a subscription. The discovery+ ‘Entertainment & Sport’ subscription is £6.99 per month.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime Video account? You can sign-up for a free 30-day trial. Then it's just £7.99 a month after the trial period ends.

If you want to watch Eurosport via BT, you will need to buy either ‘Big Sport’ or ‘VIP’ offering.

Buy BT Big Sport for £41 a month

Buy BT VIP for £74 a month

BT TV ‘VIP’ customers will automatically receive the Eurosport HD channels, and ‘Big Sport’ users will be able to watch games in HD if they select to do so. On your BT TV box, Eurosport is channel 412 (435 HD) and 413 (436 HD). Eurosport will be added to your TV channels automatically, so you don’t have to do anything.

You can watch also watch Eurosport direct on discovery+. Simply head over to the website, and choose the ‘Entertainment & Sport’ plan. You can either go for the monthly plan at £6.99 per month, or the annual £59.99 one which will save you almost £24 a year.

Is there a discovery+ free trial? For the ‘Entertainment & Sport’ package, unfortunately, there is no free trial. For the ‘Entertainment’ package, there is a 7-day free trial, however, that won’t help you watch Eurosport.

How to watch Eurosport

Amazon Prime Video users will be able to watch Eurosport through their Amazon Prime Video account, whether that’s on their laptop, TV or smartphone.

BT TV customers can find the Eurosport channels on 412 and 413, with Eurosport HD channels on 435 and 436.

If you have a smart TV and discovery+ is your chosen way of signing up to Eurosport, you’ll be able to access the discovery+ app there.

What sports can I watch on Eurosport?

There’s a whole host of European and international sports to watch on Eurosport, and we’ve bullet-pointed just a few examples to give you a taste.

Australian Open (tennis)

Welsh Open (snooker)

Tour de La Provence (cycling)

ESET V4 Cup (motorsport)

IAAF Indoor Tour (athletics)

BDO World Championship (darts)

European Curling Championships (curling)

Can I watch live sport on Eurosport?

Can you watch live sport on Eurosport? Absolutely. You can stream live sport as it’s happening on Eurosport.

