Released on 27th April, Stream's selling point is that it lets you have everything in one place; all of your free channels, apps and subscriptions.

Virgin Media’s new all-in-one streaming TV box, Stream, is available to buy now.

It should be super simple to add and delete channels, cancel and re-add subscriptions, so you’ll never scroll past things you don't need or pay for channels you’ll never watch. So unlike that gym membership you’ve been meaning to cancel since February, Stream helps you save a pretty penny.

Even more conveniently, the streaming services you pay for, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, will be billed at one monthly cost. So you can see exactly how much you’re spending each month in one lump sum.

If you subscribe to streaming platforms such as Disney Plus through Stream, you’ll get a 10% credit applied to your monthly bill.

What is Virgin Media Stream?

Stream is available from 27 April 2022 at no extra cost for Virgin Media broadband customers.

The Stream box plugs into your TV, making it super easy to set up and install yourself. The box is currently limited to one per household, so there’s no multi-room system to stream shows in different rooms of your house. Yet. This might change in the future.

Stream comes with voice control and search so you can easily find what you want to watch. No more scrolling past endless channels until you get to the one you’re looking for.

It’s 4K resolution compatible, and you have the chance to watch video in Ultra HD, too.

Stream from Virgin Media customers will also get access to the exclusive Virgin TV Go app - compatible with iOS and Android devices.

How much does Virgin Media Stream cost?

Virgin Media Stream is free to all Virgin Media broadband customers. However, there is a £35 Stream activation fee, which is a one-time-only bill.

You can chop and change your content line-up depending on your personal preferences, but also depending on your finances, too. So, if you’re a little tight for cash next month, you can make the decision to remove, for example, Netflix from Stream. Then, if you fancy, you can add it back the next month - your history won’t go anywhere. Plus, you’ll see the 10% credit to your account each month and a nice option for all of us worried about the current cost of living.

What streaming services are included in Virgin Media Stream?

You can access all of your favourite subscriptions like Sky Sports, Netflix, Starzplay and Sky Cinema, as well as free TV channels, such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Dave, and free apps like YouTube, BBC iPlayer, My5 and BBC Sounds.

Although all HD channels are included as standard, you choose which apps you pay for.

Can you choose which streaming services are included?

Yes! You can pick and choose which streaming services you pay for each month.

It’s worth mentioning that you must subscribe to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus and Starzplay through Virgin Media Stream to get the 10% credit back into your account. You can link an existing account to the Stream box to watch videos, but you won’t receive the credit, unfortunately.

Some Stream subscriptions require 30 days’ notice to cancel but, for example, once you cancel Netflix, it will stay active and watchable until the end of your billing month.

Do you need Virgin Broadband for Stream?

Yes. Virgin Media broadband customers can grab Stream for just a £35 activation fee.

Not already a Virgin Media broadband customer? Virgin Media's broadband offerings start from £25 a month.

New Virgin Media broadband customers are subject to an 18-month contract, and a set-up fee of £35.

Get Virgin Media broadband from £25 a month

