Girls' Gaby Hoffmann also stars, as does Louie's Amy Landecker and Dallas's Judith Light.

Transparent has been a critical hit, winning a Golden Globe in 2015 for best television comedy, and becoming the first online series to win the award. Tambor also won the accolade of best actor in a television comedy series.

Creator Jill Soloway says: “It’s so much more than TV to us, it’s our version of the most ambitious streaming art we can conjure. We’re having the time of our lives sharing season two for the awards season hoopla, and editing and finishing up season three for a fall release. This news of an order for season four is so so sweet. The Pfeffermans have many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to keep making them.”