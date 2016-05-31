Transparent gets a fourth series - before the third has even aired
Things are looking better than ever for Amazon's multi-award winning dramedy starring Jeffrey Tambor
The third series isn't out until this Autumn – but Amazon drama Transparent has already been given the go-ahead for a fourth season.
The show follows the life of father Mort Pfefferman (Jeffery Tambor), who comes out to family and friends as transgender woman Maura and is forced to deal with the expectations everyone has for her. But it's really a series about a dysfunctional (or ordinary, depending on your own relatives) family trying to get through life as undamaged as possible.
Girls' Gaby Hoffmann also stars, as does Louie's Amy Landecker and Dallas's Judith Light.
Transparent has been a critical hit, winning a Golden Globe in 2015 for best television comedy, and becoming the first online series to win the award. Tambor also won the accolade of best actor in a television comedy series.
Creator Jill Soloway says: “It’s so much more than TV to us, it’s our version of the most ambitious streaming art we can conjure. We’re having the time of our lives sharing season two for the awards season hoopla, and editing and finishing up season three for a fall release. This news of an order for season four is so so sweet. The Pfeffermans have many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to keep making them.”