As it happens, she does.

Transparent follows the life of father Mort Pfefferman (Jeffery Tambor), who comes out to family and friends as transgender woman Maura and is forced to deal with the expectations everyone has for her. The show won a Golden Globe in 2015 for best television comedy, where Tambor also won for best actor in a television comedy series.

While no details were revealed as to what role Jenner would play on the show, Soloway admitted it's not that surprising that they were able to get her on board.

“We are all part of the same community. A lot of the trans women who work on our show are also in her show, I Am Cait,” Soloway said. “Lots of crossover. Lots of friends.”

Jenner will start filming next week for the show's upcoming third series.