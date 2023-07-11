Fear not, we’re here to help answer that. We’ve filtered through the most commonly asked questions when people are considering buying a membership to Amazon Prime. Below you can find the answers as we explain how much an Amazon Prime membership costs, what are the membership options, what are the benefits of buying Amazon Prime and if the memberships are easy to cancel.

Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

For more Amazon content, check out our guide to What is Amazon Freevee and how to get the best Amazon Warehouse deals and Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime?

Edward Smith/Getty Images

Amazon Prime is a membership that offers exclusive deals and access to hundreds of items and services you can't find anywhere else. It is probably best known for its next-day or same-day delivery options, meaning people can get goods from Amazon in record time.

Amazon Prime launched in 2005 and has also become well known for its Prime Day and streaming services. Prime Day starts today and lasts until the end of Wednesday 12th July. Thousands of items will be put on sale by the retailer and in the past its deals have out-sold Black Friday offers and Prime subscriptions have gone through the roof.

Streaming services offered by Amazon are also attractive with Prime Video tempting many people to pay for a subscription. On Prime Video you have the option of watching hundreds of movies and TV shows exclusive to Amazon. The platform also streams live television and sports with certain Premier League matches now only being shown on Prime.

More like this

Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

If you want to buy a membership to Amazon Prime it will cost you £8.99 a month, or £95 a year. If you choose to pay annually you will make a saving of £12.88 each year. If you're lucky enough to be a student, the price is £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year.

If you want to try Amazon Prime before you commit to subscribing you can get a free trial for 30 days before having to pay.

Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

What are the Amazon Prime membership options in the UK?

There are only two different memberships for Amazon Prime, regular membership or student. You can either pay for this monthly, (£8.99 for regular, £4.49 for students), or yearly, (£95 for adults, £47.49 for students).

Both memberships come with all the features of Amazon Prime including access to Prime Day, Prime Video, reduced delivery times and several other perks.

Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

O2

If you're new to Amazon Prime it's important to know the benefits before buying a subscription. Here are the incentives for subscribing to Amazon Prime (all of these are included in the £8.99 cost):

Access to Prime Day

Prime Day is Amazon's huge sale and kicks off today (Tuesday 11th July). You must have a Prime membership to get exclusive access to Amazon's price reductions which last until the end of tomorrow (Wednesday 12th July). Thousands of products are on sale from technology to toys so make sure you check out Prime Day and don't forget to buy a membership beforehand.

Delivery times

Amazon Prime gives you access to millions of products which have either same-day or next-day delivery options. For items which aren't available next or same-day, you get premium delivery.

Amazon Music

Get access to over 100 million songs and podcasts completely ad-free. Download the Amazon Music app to take these with you when on the move.

Prime Video

Prime Video gives you access to hundreds of TV shows and movies. Amazon has exclusive content and a bigger content library than Netflix. Prime Video also gives you access to streamed sports with several Premier League Football which aren't shown anywhere else.

Deliveroo Plus

Get Deliveroo Plus free for a year with free delivery on all orders over £25. You also get access to offers on food and discounts only available to Plus members.

Amazon Groceries

With Prime, you also have access to Amazon Groceries with same-day delivery on orders placed before lunchtime. They are partnered with Morrisons and Amazon Fresh to bring your food shop to you. Amazon Groceries is currently only available in select locations so check before if you're eligible.

Audible free books and trial

With Prime, you get access to a three-month trial with audible and get two books from a selected list to keep. Audible has thousands of titles with podcasts and audiobooks also available.

Amazon is also currently offering Prime members, three months of Audible for free.

Amazon Photos

Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5 GB of video from Amazon Photos.

Is it easy to cancel an Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, it is. You can end your Amazon Prime membership, or cancel your free trial to ensure that it doesn't convert to a full Amazon Prime membership, at any time. Go to Your Amazon Prime Membership (found in the top right-hand corner of the Amazon webpage). Select Manage, select Update, Cancel and More, and then follow the on-screen instructions to cancel your membership.

Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

Advertisement

For more Amazon content, check out our guide to Amazon Prime Video, or take a look at the best Amazon Echo deals and Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for this month.