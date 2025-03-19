Customers can expect savings of up to 45% on a range of products, from home products to everyday essentials and technology. Not only that, brands like Shark, Ninja, Adidas and more will be taking part in the sales event.

Recent research shows that 54% of shoppers are more likely to be actively saving during this time of the year. If you count yourself among them, then chances are you're one of the 75% of Brits who are actively waiting for deals events to buy the things on your wish list.

Well, you won't have much longer to wait, as the spring sale of the year will begin next week. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon UK Spring Deal Days.

For more deals and discounts, take a look at the best iPhone 16e deals, as well as the best TNT sports deals.

Jump to:

When does the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale start?

When does the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale end?

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop the spring sale?

How to sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

What deals to expect from the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale?

When does the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale start?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will begin on Tuesday 25th March.

However, in classic Amazon fashion, the tech giant have dropped a number of deals earlier than the official start date, which you can find on their website.

Shop Early Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

When does the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale end?

The spring sale will come to an end on Monday 31st March, giving you almost a full week to make the most of Amazon's discounts.

Shop Early Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop the spring sale?

apos tophy via Getty Images

The good news is that no, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Spring Deals Day sale.

However, Prime members will be entitled to the usual benefits that come with having a Prime account, such as free shipping. Plus, there will be certain deals live during the sale period that will be labelled 'Prime Spring deal', to indicate exclusive offers for Prime members.

Shop Early Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

How to sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Making an Amazon Prime account couldn't be simpler. Simply head to the Prime website and select the Create Account option. You'll then have to enter some information, such as your email and billing details, before your account is created.

Currently, when you sign up to Amazon Prime, you'll get a 30-day free trial. You'll be automatically charged after the free trial period ends and can cancel your account at any time.

Sign-up to Amazon Prime at Amazon

Shop Early Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

What deals to expect from the Amazon UK Spring Deal Days sale?

As with other Amazon sales events, deals will be taking place across a whole range of categories to help customers make the most of the spring season.

Expect deals across everything from everyday essentials to technology, homeware and more, with Amazon offering up to 45% off a variety of products. You can expect deals on brands that you know and love, including Philips, Adidas and Beats.

There will also be plenty of deals on Amazon products, from devices like Echo, Ring, Kindle and Fire TV, to private brands like Amazon Basics, and even Amazon Resale, where you can get 20% off a selection of pre-loved items.

Shop Early Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

Ad

For more deals from Amazon, check out our roundup of the top Audible deals and the best Amazon Prime deals.