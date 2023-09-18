All types of retailers will be offering discounts during the Prime Big Deal Days, from household names like Bose, Oral B and Fitbit, to small businesses across the UK.

We've compiled the ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, including dates, top tips and early deals to help you save.

If you're interested in other Amazon products, check out our guide to Kindle Unlimited and Audible offers.

Jump to:

What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Much like Amazon Prime Day, which took place in July 2023, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour period taking place from 10th-11th October which will see massive savings on a range of products. These savings are accessible to Prime members only.

When are Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will take place on 10th and 11th October 2023.

How long will Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days last?

The deals will begin at beginning at 00:01 on 10th October and will run right up until 23:59 on 11th October, giving you two full days to take advantage of what's on offer.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale?

In order to access Big Deal Days this October, you will have to be an Amazon Prime member. This subscription will also give you access to faster Prime delivery and Amazon Prime Video, with hundreds of TV shows and movies.

Want to get the most out of your Amazon Prime account? We've rounded up the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best TV shows on Amazon Prime.

What deals can you expect from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Deals will be available on a range of products, from large retailers like Shark, Fitbit and Bose, to small businesses in the UK.

Fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Puma and Swarovski will be offering up to 30% off selected products, and Amazon itself will be offering discounts on Echo, Kindle and Fire devices.

With deals dropping up to every five minutes during the two Prime Big Deal Days, there will be plenty more opportunities for massive savings to look out for.

How to check for genuine deals during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

With so many deals dropping on the Prime Big Deal Days, it might feel overwhelming. Luckily, there are a couple of things you can do to ensure you stay up to deal with all the best discounts, bundles and savings.

You can set up personalised deal alerts by visiting the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon shopping app and create deal alerts. Then, once the day arrives, you'll receive customised alerts about deals on all your favourite products.

You can also use your Alexa to set reminders for Prime Big Deal Days, notify you about the latest deals on products in your cart, wishlist up to 24 hours in advance, and even make the purchase for you - simply say "Alexa, buy it for me".

Best early Prime Big Deal Days deals from Amazon right now

There's no need to wait to start saving, Amazon is already offering amazing deals on products ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Here are the best offers currently available at Amazon:

Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon. Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only, Prime members who are new to Apple Music can enjoy four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

Why we chose it: With Amazon Music, you'll have access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts. Prime members usually pay £9.99 per month, meaning that with this deal, you'll be saving £39.96.

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free for Amazon Prime members

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge

Amazon. Hispanolistic / Getty

What's the deal: As part of the Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can receive three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra cost.

Why we chose it: Who could possibly say no to free access to millions of titles, magazines and audiobooks? Kindle Unlimited usually costs £9.49 per month, meaning this deal will save you £28.47.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge for Prime members

Save £20, or 36%, on Echo Dot 5th generation

Amazon. Amazon

What's the deal: Before Prime Big Deals day, Amazon are offering discounts on one of their most popular products, the Echo Dot. This deal will help you save £20, or 36%.

Why we chose it: The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most iconic and useful products, and the hefty discount on this deal is also accompanied by free fastest delivery for Prime members.

Save £20, or 36%, on Echo Dot 5th generation for Prime members

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2023?

While there won't be another event named Amazon Prime Day in 2023, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will also be offering Prime members deep discounts on selected products over a 48 hour period.

How often does Amazon have Prime Day sales events in the UK?

Amazon Prime Days are an annual events, so Prime users can enjoy big savings usually once a year.

For more ways to save with Amazon, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals. For more information about streaming music via Amazon, see our guides to Amazon Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Apple Music.