From today you can wade through worlds of virtual reality with an all-new headset and controls, brought to you by Mark Zuckerberg.

If you want to find out exactly what you’re getting into with this new device, you should head over to the Meta Quest 3 release date page, because for now we’re focusing on a brilliant new bundle you can (and should) pick up today.

If you buy the Meta Quest 3 between now and 9th February 2024, you can get it with the brand-new Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free.

This bundle is available across several UK retailers and allows you to get the VR headset and one of the year’s hottest games for just £479.99.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is promising to be the most ambitious VR game to date, following the story of a Cosmic Guardian who travels across vast realms of the gods in pursuit of the Trickster God Loki. As a gamer, the weight of the world is on your shoulders.

So, what could be better than snapping up this epic game for free? Here’s how you can get the new Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle today.

Buy Meta Quest 3 and Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for £479.99

How to buy Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle

The Meta Quest 3 is now available to buy across several UK retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, for £479.99.

If you buy the new headset between now and 9th February 2024, you will automatically get Asgard’s Wrath 2 included in the price.

However, Asgard’s Wrath 2 won’t officially launch until December, once it does, you’ll have until 27th February to redeem your purchase in the Meta Quest store.

Here’s where you can buy the bundle:

Buy Meta Quest 3 and Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for £479.99 at Amazon

Buy Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle for £479.99 at Currys

Buy Meta Quest 3 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 bundle for £479.99 at John Lewis

Asgard’s Wrath 2 will launch on Friday, 15th December and will be available exclusively on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro VR headsets.

Once it’s released, those who have bought the bundle already will receive an email or message through the mobile app with a link to redeem their purchase in the Meta Quest store. Remember, you only have until 27th February to redeem the game.

If you haven’t bought the game with the Meta Quest 3, it will cost £44.99.

Other Meta Quest 3 accessories

The Meta Quest 3 has also come with a shiny new range of accessories, including a strap, charging dock and carrier case. Here’s what you can also buy alongside the new VR headset:

Meta Quest 3 Carrying Case | £69.99

The Meta Quest 3 can be bought with a brand-new carrying case that offers total protection to your device. The case can fit in the Meta Quest 3 headset, Touch Plus controllers, charging cable, adapter, head strap (standard or Elite) and Active Straps.

Plus, it’s got a wrist loop, so you can always keep your items close and safe.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Carrying Case for £69.99 at Amazon

Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock | £129

This new Meta Quest 3 charging dock is a stylish and compact way of getting your device up to full charge. The wireless dock can hold the headset and includes rechargeable batteries for your Touch Plus Controllers.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock for £129 at Amazon

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap | £69.99

The Meta Quest 3’s much talked about ‘Elite Strap’ is an ergonomic strap that easily adjusts to most head sizes with the turn of a dial.

It’s compact and lightweight but also designed to fit snugly, so you can turn your head as sharply as you like.

Buy Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap for £69.99 at Amazon

