Not only does Nothing prioritise the user experience, but it’s a fun phone, too. 1990s design elements from things such as the Tamagotchi, a Japanese digital pet, the handheld game console, Game Boy, and early Nintendo graphics lend themselves to the Nothing Phone.

Now, the consumer electronics company has introduced its brand-new flagship phone: the Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone was officially launched today (Tuesday 11th July), and the RadioTimes.com team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the Android device. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from £579 at Nothing

For more news of the latest releases, take a look at the Google Pixel 7a release date page, Google Pixel Fold release date page, and Google Pixel Tablet release date page.

Nothing Phone (2) Nothing

This afternoon, on Tuesday 11th July, Nothing held a livestream to reveal its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

The Nothing Phone (2) is available to pre-order from the Nothing site from now (Tuesday 11th July). You can purchase the phone in White or the new Grey colourway.

There will be limited release drops of the brand-new smartphone at the Nothing Store in Soho and a kiosk in New York City on the 13th July, making them the first places in the world to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) outright.

More like this

The Nothing Phone (2) is available to buy outright from the following week, Tuesday 18th July.

Pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from £579 at Nothing

Do you want to save on the latest tech? Of course you do! Take a look at the best Google Pixel 7a deals and the most unmissable Samsung offers for this month.

Nothing Phone (2) UK price: how much does the new phone cost?

The Nothing Phone (2) starts from £579, a slightly bigger price tag than the Nothing Phone (1) which started at £399.

You can choose between three models: 8GB/128GB for £579, 12GB/256GB for £629, and 12GB/512GB for £699. The new Nothing Phone (2) will come in Dark Grey and White colourways.

Nothing Phone (2) design: what does the new phone look like?

Nothing Phone (2) Nothing

What initially struck us when unboxing the Nothing Phone (2) was how lightweight the smartphone was, and how premium the device looks in your hand thanks to its gently curved pillowed glass back and its new thinner midframe.

The exterior of the Nothing Phone (2) boasts a Corning Gorilla Glass screen and a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1600 nits for peak pixel brightness, the smartphone also has narrower bezels than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), for a fuller screen. Plus, this all-new smartphone offers you peace of mind as it’s splash, water, and dust resistant.

Powered by the Nothing Operating System (OS) 2.0, the Nothing Phone (2) focuses on intentional consumption, and there are a few ways it achieves this: the sleek, monochrome app icons encourage you to seek out the app you’re wanting to explore, rather than relying on the initial colour, which will make your phone time more purposeful. For example, how many of us rely on the flash of orange to click on the Instagram app? Or the blue blob for the Twitter app? The monochrome icons on the Nothing Phone (2) removes the distraction of branded logos.

The user can also customise their home screen - you can create widgets for all of your Quick Settings functions for added convenience. Or, even more conveniently, you can add your favourite widgets to the lock screen to access them without the need to even unlock your phone.

A third way the Nothing Phone (2) achieves intentional consumption is through the Glyphs, which we’ll come on to later.

Pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from £579 at Nothing

Stay up to date with our Technology and Gaming pages to never miss a thing. Plus, be sure to sign-up to our free newsletter.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is the Nothing Phone (2) sustainable?

The Nothing Phone (2) is a sustainable smartphone. On top of its 100 per cent recycled aluminium mid-frame, Nothing has used 100 per cent recycled tin on nine circuit boards, 100 per cent recycled copper foil on the main circuit board, 90 per cent recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts, and 80 per cent of the phone’s plastic parts are sustainably sourced.

Plus, the packaging for the Nothing Phone (2) is completely plastic free, with 60 per cent of the paper coming from recycled sources.

If we compare the Nothing Phone (2) to the Nothing Phone (1), the former has a carbon footprint of 53.45kg which is 8.6 per cent less than the latter.

Nothing Phone (2) features

Nothing Phone (2) Nothing

The Nothing Phone (2) certainly has the need for speed: with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (an 8-core chipset), the all-new smartphone has achieved an 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in comparison to the Nothing Phone (1), with app opening speeds which are twice as fast as the original smartphone.

We all love snapping a photo to commemorate a special moment, but how does the Nothing Phone (2) camera fare? The smartphone — which is available to pre-order from today — boasts the London brand’s most advanced camera yet. It uses Advanced HDR to capture the moment in eight frames, with various levels of exposure in the RAW domain; Advanced HDR then selects the best details in each frame and creates a final image.

The back camera boasts a 50 MP main and 50 MP ultra-wide camera for clear shots at a distance, with a 2x super-res zoom. This camera has a night mode, too.

In terms of videos, the Nothing Phone (2) takes videos in 4K at 60fps on the main rear camera. The smartphone’s Action Mode helps you film on the move as it works alongside built-in EIS and OIS stabilisation for smooth results — there will be no jumpy videos here! For those of us who like to be the star of their videos (we’re thinking of when we upload to TikTok or Instagram), the front-on camera boasts 1080P at 60fps.

The Nothing Phone (2)’s battery is also an improvement on the Nothing Phone (1); at 4,700 mAh, the Nothing Phone (2) has the longest-lasting battery yet, at 22.5 hours on a full charge. You can achieve a full charge in just 55-minutes, and there is a battery saving mode, too.

The smartphone is compatible with a 15W Qi wireless charger with dual charging support, and the back of the smartphone doubles as a 5W wireless charger so you can charge devices, such as the Ear (2) wireless headphones, on the move.

Pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from £579 at Nothing

The RadioTimes.com Technology team have been long-time fans of Nothing, and you can read our Nothing Phone (1) release date page and Nothing Ear (1) review, where we awarded the earbuds four stars out of five.

What is the Nothing Phone (2) Glyph Interface?

Nothing Phone (2) Nothing

What truly separates the Nothing Phone (2) from its competitors is its Glyph Interface. The back of the smartphone is made up of 900 LED lights, and its purpose is to reduce screen time: you can enable Essential Glyph Notifications for certain contacts or apps, and the lights on the back of the phone will shine persistently until you’ve opened the notification. Everything else, however, can wait.

You can also assign different sequences for each contact and notification type.Tap each pad to create a different light and sound combination, or use one of the built-in Nothing sounds, which are curated by musicians from around the world, such as the Grammy Award-winning electronic group, Swedish House Mafia.

The Glyph Interface acts as a progress tracker, too, for your preferred ride, such as Uber, or delivery service; simply watch a light countdown until your driver arrives without having to look at your screen. The LED lights can also be used as a countdown timer, battery indicator, volume checker, and a portable ring light for snapping those perfect photos any time and anywhere.

Pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from £579 at Nothing

Where to buy the new Nothing Phone (2) in the UK

Right now (Tuesday 11th July), the Nothing Phone (2) is available to pre-order from the Nothing online store, and it will be exclusively available here for the next few days. The phone will be available to buy in the new Dark Grey colourway and White, with three models to choose from: 8GB/128GB at £579, 12GB/256GB at £629, and 12GB/512GB at £699.

Then, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available to pre-order at a number of UK retailers, such as:

Advertisement

Today happens to be Prime Day as well as the Nothing Phone (2) launch date, and you can check out the Amazon Prime offers here.