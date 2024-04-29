While we wait to see the whole new 'universe' of experiences that Disney and Epic are cooking up, players of Fortnite will be heading back to that galaxy far, far away for their umpteenth collab.

Read on to learn more!

The latest Fortnite Star Wars event will start on 3rd May 2024, Disney and Epic games have confirmed, with the teaser below being shared on all the official channels.

This means that the 2024 Fortnite Star Wars event will be will under way in time for May the 4th (be with you), a celebrated day in the Lucasfilm franchise's fandom.

This will give players something fresh to enjoy while they wait for the next Fortnite season. We'd expect skins aplenty and probably some fun surprises too.

"We have a good feeling about this... Star Wars is returning to Fortnite," the official promo clip's caption says.

The Fortnite Star Wars event's 3rd May start date is confirmed in the video itself, with the Fortnite and Star Wars logos being shown.

Better yet, the teaser throws up the logos for LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival, confirming that we'll be getting brick-based building and musical merriment from this crossover, as well as the usual battle royale action.

What will the new Fortnite Star Wars skins be? Our predictions

We would predict that this year's Fortnite Star Wars event will probably contain a lot of promotion for The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney Plus series that is set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

With The Acolyte being the next major release from the Star Wars franchise, it would make perfect sense for Disney to promote it to Epic's massive Fortnite player base.

The Acolyte cast of characters includes Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae as Sol, The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara, and Logan's Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon, not to mention the returning book character Vernestra Rwoh and an eye-catching Wookiee Jedi named Kelnacca.

We wouldn't be surprised to see any of those lot turned into Fortnite Star Wars skins this time! Expect to see a lot of robe-based outfits on the island!

Popular Star Wars characters from other eras — like Anakin and Padmé from the Prequel Trilogy, and Luke and Leia from the Original Trilogy — have been added to Fortnite before. It would be an easy win for Epic and Disney to bring back some classic skins here, so don't be surprised to see that happen as well.

A few leaks and rumours seem to be doing the rounds online right now, so keep on reading if you don't mind seeing some potential spoilers for what could be coming.

What do the Fortnite Star Wars leaks and rumours say?

As ever, the Fortnite fandom has been mining the game's files and going to any lengths necessary to see what's coming in the Fortnite Star Wars event ahead of time.

Some very real-looking artwork has started doing the rounds online, making it look very likely that Lando Calrissian will be appearing in Fortnite Festival during this event.

We'd hope that Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover's character is bringing the iconic Star Wars Cantina music with him! And you'd assume he'll be a playable skin in the other Fortnite modes, as well.

Another piece of artwork that's doing the rounds shows lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite, along with Star Wars-themed items to use in your building projects.

Beyond that, we haven't seen too much in the way of leaked materials. It's worth remembering that Ahsoka was in Fortnite last year, so could well make a quick comeback here as well.

As and when rumours become facts and all the Fortnite Star Wars details are confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.