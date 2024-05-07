From new and returning skins to missions and weapons, there's a lot on offer. The big investment from Disney certainly seems to be paying off.

With 6th May (revenge of the sixth, to some) only just whizzing by, you'll be pleased to know the event is still in full swing.

But when does the Fortnite Star Wars event end? Let's take a look at when the decorations must be put away for another year.

The big event was launched on Friday 3rd May, one day before Star Wars day. But when will it end? Is it too late to get stuck in now?

Let's take a look at the different modes, and when they end.

When does the Fortnite Star Wars event end?

You'll be pleased to hear that the Fortnite Star Wars event won't end in the Battle Royale until Tuesday 14th May 2024 at 2pm BST.

That's plenty of time to grab a blaster or 'saber and save the map from the evil Empire.

When does the Rocket Racing Star Wars event end?

The Star Wars celebrations last a bit longer on Fortnite's new racing mode. You can zoom through the Star Wars quests on Anakin's Podracer until 21st May, at 2am in the UK.

When does the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars event end?

The LEGO event, in which the new buildable Rebel Village has been introduced, lasts even longer.

You can craft your way to victory right until 23rd July 2024 at 1pm UK time.

