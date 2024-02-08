The whole thing is a little complicated, and doesn’t go into much detail regarding what the multi-year partnership will bring us fans.

Fortunately, we’re here to help you make sense of it all.

Read on to find out have Disney’s Epic Fortnite deal explained, and to find out what the massive team-up means for us fans.

What exactly has happened between Disney, Epic Games and Fortnite?

Disney has revealed that it is collaborating with Epic Games on an all-new games and entertainment universe.

The Walt Disney Company "will also invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games alongside the multi-year project".

This was all revealed in a press release on the official Disney website.

Robert Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, explains the collaboration: "Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe."

Iger adds that Disney "can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways".

Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, reveals that the two companies are "collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities".

Whatever the new games and entertainment universe shapes up to be, expect to see more Fortnite crossovers with Disney-owned IP (Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Avatar etc) for the next few years, at least.

What are Disney and Epic Games working on? Fortnite and more

Disney and Epic Games are working together to create a "new persistent universe" where players will be able "to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more".

Stopping short of revealing precisely what it is Disney and Epic Games is working on – we’ll have to wait another day for that – we do know that the whole thing has something to do with Fortnite.

Epic Games has released a teaser trailer offering glimpses of what’s to come. Check it out:

The new persistent Disney universe will "in addition to being a world-class games experience" be "interoperating with Fortnite".

This might well mean that whatever it is Disney is working on with Epic Games will be part of the Fortnite umbrella – which already contains Fortnite Battle Royale, Save the World, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival.

Whatever shape the new Disney universe somehow set within Fortnite takes, Disney also revealed that: "Players, gamers and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love."

It’s all being developed using the Unreal Engine, of course. Time will tell what it is exactly that Disney and Epic Games have up their sleeves.

Keep with us here on RadioTimes.com for future details and developments.

