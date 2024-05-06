It's a nice treat while we wait for a new Star Wars game.

One of the biggest draws is Chewbacca's presence on the map. If you manage to rescue him from the empire, he'll give you his legendary bowcaster. But it's worth doing just for the karma of saving Han's loyal companion, right?

So how exactly do we find and rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite? Let's take a look.

How to find Chewbacca in Fortnite

Unfortunately, Chewbacca's location changes with every new match.

However, we know that Chewie will be held captive at one of the Imperial roadblocks, so your best bet is to head straight to one.

Once you're in the Battle Bus, you should be able to see some blue smoke cloud on the ground. This will indicate which roadblock Chewbacca is residing near, so aim to land there.

If you're lucky and find the right one, you should see our furry friend fighting off stormtroopers. Now it's time to rescue him!

How to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite

Finding him is the hard part, so don't waste this opportunity! You'll need to defeat the stormtroopers that Chewie's fighting. If you're not confident in your fighting skills, take your time.

Check out how YouTuber Crispyleeks does it below. Nice and carefully, making full use of the cover available!

How get Chewbacca's bowcaster in Fortnite

If you've completed the steps above and saved Chewbacca, he'll hand you the bowcaster there and then! However, there is another – less satisfying – way to get a blaster.

It's possible to get one through searching imperial chests. This isn't a guaranteed way to grab the weapon, as there are items, like the E-11 Blaster Rifle, that are more common.

Whichever method you choose, we hope you find the bowcaster to keep fighting the good fight against the Empire. May the 4th always be with you!

How to get the Chewbacca Skin in Fortnite

So we've saved him, and we have the iconic blaster, but how do we play the game as the walking carpet himself? To unlock the Chewbacca skin, you'll need to purchase the Premium Reward Track in LEGO Fortnite.

Head to the LEGO Pass screen, and you'll be prompted to upgrade to the Premium Reward Track for 1,400 V-Bucks. It might seem like a lot, but you'll get the Chewie skin in both regular and LEGO Fortnite, as well as plenty of other goodies!

