To celebrate, LEGO is releasing a new range of exclusive sets, featuring iconic sets, props and characters from the Star Wars universe. From the climatic final scene of Episode One (or is it Episode Four?) to an updated version of the beloved TIE Interceptor, there’s a huge number of collectibles on offer.

Plus, there’s a ton of pre-existing LEGO sets on sale, so if you’ve been putting off buying that Millennium Falcon or Chewbacca statue, now is the time.

Now, if you’re one with the force, here’s a look at some of the LEGO sets on offer.

Best Star Wars Day LEGO sets at a glance:

Best new Star Wars LEGO sets for May the 4th

LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor

LEGO

The main event at this years Star Wars Day is the relaunching of the LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor. This set was part of the first Ultimate Collector Series in 2000, and now it’s back in a new redesigned version.

Straight from the scenes of Return of the Jedi, this 1,931-piece set comes with the TIE Interceptor’s distinctive wings, detailed cockpit, and laser cannons, plus it has a TIE Pilot minifigure and Mouse Droid figure and the LEGO Star Wars anniversary logo printed on the side.

This set will be available to order from 4th May, although LEGO Insiders will be able to order it from the 1st.

Buy LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor for £199.99

LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

LEGO

Although not one of Star Wars's most iconic sayings, “now this is Podracing” has certainly been quoted plenty over the past 25 years. Now you can say it while gazing at your brand-new Podrace Diorama set, featuring Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba’s Podracers suspended mid-race. It also comes with a plaque bearing a quote from Qui-Gon Jinn and the 25th anniversary logo; available from 1st May.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama for £69.99

LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator

LEGO

Another beloved Phantom Menace scene is the final fight between Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi Wan and Darth Maul. This set contains all three minifigures, plus the Sith Infiltrator ship which can shoot lasers and drop spy droids.

It’s available from 1st May and has 640 pieces, perfect for kids aged 9+.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator for £59.99

LEGO Star Wars Droideka

LEGO

The Star Wars Droideka will go on sale on 1st May. Made up of 583-pieces, it’s incredibly detailed and completely moveable. The set can roll into its well-known ball shape, unfold its arms – which can move back and forth in a shooting motion – and it even comes with a mini Droideka friend!

Buy LEGO Star Wars Droideka for £59.99

The LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder

LEGO

Fans of the Mandalorian may be tempted by this BARC Speeder set, which recreates the tense Jedi Temple flashback from the series. The set has a buildable toy speeder bike with a detachable side car and comes with minifigures of Kelleran Beq, Grogu and two 501st Clone Troopers. This set will be available from 1st May.

Buy LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder for £24.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book

LEGO

This is the ultimate coffee table book for Star Wars fans: The Force of Creativity is a 312-page beast featuring over 50 interviews from LEGO and Lucasfilm insiders. Their stories go over everything from the last 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, including the creation of popular building sets, immersive real-world experiences, video games, animated storytelling and so much more.

It also includes never-before-seen development art, character designs and an impossibly rare invitation to the 1999 Toy Fair that started it all.

We don’t yet know when this book will be available to order, so keep any eye on this page.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book for £129.99

Best Star Wars LEGO deals for May the 4th

Get a free LEGO AAT with orders over £35

LEGO

Orders over £35 from 1st May will come with this free LEGO AAT complete with rotating laser canon.

Get a free LEGO AAT with orders over £35

Get a free LEGO Trade Federation Troop Carrier with orders over £145

LEGO

From 1st May, when you order over £145 worth of LEGO you can get this Trade Federation Troop Carrier for free. It comes with eight LEGO figures, an authentically detailed vehicle and has storage for six blasters.

Get a free LEGO Trade Federation Troop Carrier with orders over £145

Get £30 off LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Is this the most iconic spaceship of all time? It just might be.

Right now, you can save 20% on Han Solo’s Millenium Falcon. Suitable for 9+, the ship comes with rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for minifigures.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon for £149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)

Save 8% on LEGO Star Wars R2-D2

LEGO

Everyone’s favourite faithful droid is on sale right now for £81.99, down from £90. This 1,050-piece model of R2-D2 is perfect for displaying on your shelf or playing with, as it has a 360-degree rotating head, an attachable third leg, and an attachable periscope.

Buy LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for £89.99 £81.99 (save £8 or 8%)

Get £22 off LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room

LEGO

With this Emperor’s Throne Room set, you can relive those epic final moments of the original trilogy where Luke, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine face off once and for all. At Very this 807-piece set is discounted from £89.99 to £67.99.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room for £89.99 £67.99 (save £22 or 24%)

