As always with these things, though, everything is finalised once confirmed by Epic Games. Seasons have been extended in the past, and the release date for Chapter 5 Season 3 hasn’t officially been revealed.

This doesn’t stop speculation and educated guesses. It doesn’t stop rumours and leaks, either.

Read on to find out when the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 release date should be, and to learn about the latest rumours and leaks suggesting what it might entail.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end date is 24th May 2024, as confirmed in-game on the battle pass screen.

It’s been confirmed, too, that the Chapter 5 Season 2 end time in the UK is 7am on 24th May 2024. That’s 2am ET for you over in the US.

As always, though, it’s worth pointing out that the end date and time above are what is currently confirmed. Epic Games can change its mind and extend the season, which has happened before.

If any changes are made to the timings of the current season in Fortnite, we’ll learn about that closer to 24th May – we’ll update this page if Epic Games announces anything on this front.

For now, take it that Chapter 5 Season 2 is ending at the date and time above.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 start?

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 release date should be on 24th May 2024, which is the currently listed end date of Chapter 5 Season 2.

In terms of a precise start time, we can’t offer anything too accurate beyond what day Chapter 5 Season 3 should start because of that pesky downtime.

As with all major patches in Fortnite, expect there to be a few hours of downtime between the ending of Chapter 5 Season 2 and the start time of Chapter 5 Season 3. We won’t know how much downtime to expect exactly until the day of the new season going live itself.

We’ll update this page when we’re able, once Epic Games confirms the launch timings of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 leaks, rumours and predictions

Given that we’re some time off its release date, there aren’t many Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 leaks and rumours to tell you about.

One rumour is pointing towards a potential apocalypse theme, however.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user FNChiefAko has proposed their theory that "Apocalypse MIGHT be S3’s Theme". You can see their post below:

As you can see, the theory is based on a couple of ideas and hints. We wouldn’t be shocked if that’s where the game goes after its current Myths & Mortals theme.

An expanded River Styx, dark skies and choking dust don’t sound out of the question for the battle royale game.

We already have Hades, so this isn’t outside the realms of possibility.

This is just a rumour, however, from one account. In practice, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could contain just about anything. The game is so full of crossovers and licensed characters that you struggle to notice any originality.

Even though showrunner Russell T Davies said the rumours aren’t true and it isn’t happening, we’d still love to see a Doctor Who crossover in Fortnite.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Of course, we will update this page as soon as we can, after any official word from Epic Games comes out about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

