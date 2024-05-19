The lore and characters of Fallout hardly combine smoothly with the Ancient Greek-themed Myths & Mortals event - we’re pretty sure Zeus never uttered the words "okey dokey", anyway - so don't expect this to drop in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Yet with power armour, ghouls and unique weapons, the Bethesda title certainly has plenty to offer the world’s biggest battle royale.

But what exactly can we expect from Fortnite’s Fallout collaboration, and when is it likely to arrive?

Read on for everything we know about the Fallout x Fortnite crossover.

According to a message in-game, the Fallout Fortnite event is expected to arrive - "courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel" - on Friday 24th May.

This is when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked is set to arrive, so it makes sense.

Maximus may have had enough of the overbearing Brotherhood, but we at RadioTimes.com are grateful for their humble offering.

What can we expect from the Fallout Fortnite event?

While Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about what the Fallout Fortnite event will involve, merely posting the teasiest of teasers on X (formerly Twitter) below, we have a good idea of what we can expect based on the game’s previous major collaborations.

First of all, we expect the map to incorporate some elements of the wasteland - if not becoming entirely deserted.

One of the most iconic elements of the game is its post-apocalyptic setting, and we know that the developers at Epic love to tinker with Battle Royale Island, so it seems certain we’ll see some nuclear shenanigans taking over parts of the map.

Secondly, skins. If we don’t see at least one Vault-Tec jumpsuit in-game, we’ll be as shocked as the Sole Survivor witnessing their first radroach. But will it be inspired by the game or the series?

Well, considering this collaboration is arriving a month after the Prime Video show dropped on the streamer, and a whole six years after the most recent game in the Bethesda franchise, Fallout 76, we think it’s safe to assume it’s the former.

And, besides, ever since The Ghoul and Lucy Maclean took over our screens, we’ve all added "okey dokey" and "thou shalt get sidetracked by bull***t every goddamn time" to our vernacular - so getting the chance to play as them is an exciting prospect.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout. Amazon Studios

Perhaps we’ll even see an "okey dokey" emote, or Lucy’s chainsaw coming in as back bling? We can but hope.

With the Brotherhood of Steel mentioned in the only teaser so far, too, we fully expect to see a set of power armour landing somewhere in the wasteland - likely requiring the player to take down a knight to take it off them.

Finally, the weapons. Every collab seemingly brings about some form of overpowered weapon - Dragon Ball Z’s Kamehameha, Darth Vader’s lightsaber - so we wouldn’t be shocked to see a Fat Man or Big Boy hidden somewhere for determined players.

As with everything above, though, this is all speculation - and we’ll update this page with full information once it is released.

