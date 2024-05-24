These fearsome foes lay claim to some really cool new locales and drive about in some very Mad Max-inspired vehicles.

You can check out some of the new additions to Fortnite in the Season 3 patch notes, if you want the nitty-gritty details.

As with most seasons, we can expect some new outfits to drop later on - and this is certainly the case once more, as players are going to be treated to a pretty cool Magneto skin.

More like this

But without further ado, read on and we’ll reveal all on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked, from how much the battle pass costs, the release date and all available skins.

How much does the Fortnite battle pass cost?

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks.

If you need to buy some, you can purchase 1,000 -Bucks for £6.49 from GAME.

But once you are in, you can earn yourself 1,500 V Bucks by levelling up in it, so you won’t be left out of pocket and should have a good amount left over for the next battle pass.

This may come in the way of the Magneto Battle Pass, but we have more regarding that a little later on - so keep reading!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Fortnite battle pass skins for Chapter 5 Season 3

The outfits available to unlock in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Epic Games, Marvel, ZeniMax

Below are all the skins that are available to unlock as part of the Wrecked Battle Pass.

The Machinist – Control your fire

– Control your fire Rust – Shred the wasteland

– Shred the wasteland Peabody – Phil, Earl and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat

– Phil, Earl and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat Ringmaster Scarr – Rule the chaos. Run the destruction

– Rule the chaos. Run the destruction T-60 Power Armor – Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel

– Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel Brite Raider – Drive fast. Burn Bright

– Drive fast. Burn Bright Megalo Don – Nitro-fueled apex predator

Whose skin will you don? With all the Fallout hype, we are partial to the T-60 Power Armour, but that may just be until the Magneto skin becomes available…

When will the Magneto skin be available in Fortnite?

The Wastelander Magento outfit as it appears in Fortnite. Epic Games, Marvel

Later on in the season, the Wastelander Magneto Outfit can be unlocked from Battle Pass Quests in July.

What quests these will involve, we’re not sure yet, but it’s sure to be something theme-appropriate.

At least we can get a glimpse of the skin ahead of time. We think it’s safe to say that he is looking pretty swanky, especially with that Mad Max-esque shoulder pauldron.

As can be seen in the Fortnite: Wrecked Battle Pass trailer, Magneto can make use of metal to make a shield to protect the player from incoming damage.

Magneto can also create a veritable cannonball of metal and launch it towards enemies.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass end?

Fortnite’s latest update is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Fortnite.com

The Wrecked Battle Pass will be available to progress in until 7am BST on 16th August 2024.

If any of you are playing across the pond in the USA, the cut-off will be 2am ET. Plenty of time, then, to unlock all the skins. Though there will no doubt be more to come.

Previously, we dusted off our crystal ball to take a chance on predicting what we would expect from this next Fortnite live event. We thought that as a sandstorm was approaching and "given Fortnite's penchant for crossovers, it wouldn't be surprising if there were to be some sort of Mad Max-themed event".

Perhaps it will still come, as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now out in cinemas worldwide. Only time will tell!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.