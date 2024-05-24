There’s a lot to get through in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked is here at last!

Read on to find out what’s changed in the Fortnite update today (24th May) and to see the full list of v30.00 patch notes.

The main addition to the game from the Fortnite update today is the introduction of Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked. This sandy new season adds a whole new biome – the wasteland – to the south of the island, with a few new POI to explore.

You’ll come across the Wasteland Warriors in these spots, and new vehicular villains to vanquish. There’s Redline Rig headed up by The Machinist, Nitrodome with Ringmaster Scarr, and Brutal Beachhead with Megalo Don.

Nitro can be found scattered across the map, with Nitro Splash being a new item and Nitro Barrels that you can shoot to explode.

Joining them are the Nitro Fists, and the return of Vehicle Mods. Cow Catchers and Chonkers Off-Road Tires have been unvaulted, with new Mods Machine Gun Turret, Grenade Launcher Turret, Spiked Bumper and Bulletproof Tires joining them.

Oh, and there are new vehicles, and you can even drive the War Bus - plus much, much more.

Remember that Fallout crossover? It’s here now, and you can pick up Nuka-Cola (which restores Health and eventually Shield).

Outside of Battle Royale, the Fortnite v30.00 update adds the ability to play Pro Lead and Pro Bass on any console platform or on PC in Fortnite Festival – even if you don’t own a supported guitar controller.

What else is in the Fortnite patch notes today?

Fortnite. Epic Games

Battle Royale/Zero Build – New Season

The Fortnite update today details in its v30.00 patch notes that Chapter 5 Season 3 is now live in Battle Royale, which means a new sand-covered biome to explore, new vehicular boss battles and much, much more.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite v30.00 update patch notes in Battle Royale (thanks, Epic Games!):

New biome in the south of the map: the wasteland

New POI to explore: Redline Rig, Nitrodome and Brutal Beachhead

New item: Nitro Splash

Nitro Barrels can be found across the map

Can add Nitro to your car: Driving speed increase

Explosive ramming power that deals damage and knockback (must be driving at a sufficient speed)

Fuel consumption decrease

Buff to attached attack mods

Can add Nitro to yourself: Movement speed increase

Explosive bashing power that deals damage and knockback… Bust through builds! (must be moving at a sufficient speed)

Stamina consumption decrease (Sprint longer!)

Reload speed increase

Fall damage immunity

New Nitro Fists melee weapon

Return of Vehicle Mods: Machine Gun Turret (roof slot): Have a passenger fire a machine gun while someone else drives!

Grenade Launcher Turret (roof slot): Some would call this littering, but the Grenades will get rid of themselves by exploding.

Spiked Bumper (front bumper slot): Deal more damage to players and objects on impact.

Cow Catcher (front bumper slot): Boost your ramming power and give your car some defensive armor.

Bulletproof Tires (tires slot): Tired of tire poppers? Make your tires indestructible!

Chonkers Off-Road Tires (tires slot): Make your car more off-road friendly. Especially useful if you’re not driving an SUV!

Repair Boxes and unvaulted Repair Torch

New bundles and cosmetics in the Item Shop

New Battle Pass (contains new skins)

Drive the War Bus (two on the map)

New weapon: Boom Bolt

New bosses: The Machinist, Ringmaster Scarr and Megalo Don

Nuka-Cola

Slurp Cactus

Mobile HUD improvements

Competitive

You can find the full list of Competitive changes in the Fortnite update today (24th May) on the official Fortnite blog post.

Just know that your rank has been reset at the start of the new season and that there are new Ranked Cups to play and more.

Fortnite Festival

You can find the full details on the changes made to Fortnite Festival as part of the v30.00 update on the official Fortnite website, but it’s worth knowing that the major headline is Pro Lead and Pro Bass improvements:

The ability to play Pro Lead and Pro Bass on any console platform or on PC, even without a supported guitar controller.

Keyboard + mouse (KBM) keybind support for Pro Lead and Pro Bass! Keys 1 to 5 for Green to Orange note lanes Right Shift and Enter for Strumming Page Down for Overdrive Right Ctrl for Whammy

No matter which song part you select, there will be an option to see the note highway as multi-coloured gems, similar to how it appears when Pro Lead or Pro Bass is selected.

You’ll be able to consistently hit chorded HOPO notes without strumming.

Added a new option to toggle the input labels for lanes at the bottom of the note highway. This is On by default for non-Pro parts, and Off by default for Pro.

LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing

Not much has been revealed about what’s been added and changed in either Rocket Racing or LEGO Fortnite, as of writing.

Keep those eyes peeled to official Fortnite socials and the Fortnite website where some details should start emerging soon.

We’ll update this page when we can after v30.00 patch notes are revealed for LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

